5 times Mira Rajput’s unforgettable saree looks showed us how to elevate any ethnic wardrobe

Mira Rajput surely knows how to give major fashion inspiration when it comes to donning sarees. She is known for her sartorial choices, which can be a perfect addition to every ethnic lover’s fashion journal.

There is something so charismatic about her that inspires every fashionista out there each time she steps out donning six yards of elegance. Be it her Karwachaut looks or her saree looks as a wedding guest, Mira Rajput can ace every Desi look.

Let’s check out some of her most heart-tugging saree looks that took our breaths away.

5 Mira Rajput saree looks that we are crushing over

Mira Rajput in a Manish Malhotra saree is a lesson of understated elegance

Donning a stunning peach saree from the shelves of Manish Malhotra, Mira Rajput set wedding guest fashion goals at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding in Jaisalmer. This style icon has always made sure her subtle yet statement-making saree choices speak volumes about her style quotient and this was one such occasion.

This opulent piece from the ace designer’s collection featured heavy embroidery and sequin work on the border and throughout the pallu of the sheer fabric. Mira paired this peach saree with a matching sleeveless embroidered blouse.

Radiating and how; Mira opted for a dewy clean girl makeup with hints of peach hue on her cheeks. She topped her peachy shimmer eyeshadow with sleek eyeliner and tons of mascara while sticking to glossy pinkish nude lips and a tiny silver bindi.

For accessories, golden shoulder dust dangling earrings, a designer clutch, and a stylish watch completed her look.

Mira Rajput’s Karwachaut look was every bit traditional in a minimalistic red saree

Only Mrs. Kapoor can turn a simple red saree into something so ultra-glamorous. For Karwachaut, Mira opted for a stunning chiffon saree from designer Punit Balana. This crimson saree, aka the Surkh Laal saree, is the designer’s ode to Rajasthan’s royalty.

With gold kaanch, patra ka kaam, and salma accents all over the saree’s border and blouse, this ensemble exudes regal opulence. The heavily embellished sleeveless blouse added the perfect amount of festive bling to the rather minimal saree. This Punit Balana masterpiece comes with a heavy price tag of INR 62,500.

Accessorizing her festive look, Mira picked gorgeous chandelier danglers from Amrapali Jewels and styled her look further with a golden potli bag from The Pink Potli. With side-swept soft curls and dewy makeup accentuating her glam quotient, Mira finished her look with peach lipstick and a silver stone bindi.

The cobalt blue saree from Raw Mango will forever top Mira Rajput’s style file

Looking all things royal in a stunning organza saree, Mira Rajput stepped out to party in style. She opted for this cobalt blue saree from the brand Raw Mango that complimented her and added an oomph factor.

This Puravi saree is a sheer organza and silk blend that features all-over zardozi and aari hand-embroidered floral buttis in gold and silver. She styled this six yards of grace with a silk satin blouse with embroidered guldasta of flowers on the bodice that draws inspiration from Rajputana and Mughal architecture.

The saree, which comes with a price tag of INR 26,800, perfectly complemented her radiant personality.

Ensuring that her outfit stays in prime focus, Mira opted to tie up her hair in a neat ponytail. She added a dash of sophistication with a statement gold kundan choker, a statement cocktail ring by Amrapali Jewels, and a diamond kada by Maya Sanghavi Jewels.

She beautifully accentuated her attire with embellishments of blue and gold by The Pink Potli. For glam, she opted for chiseled makeup, a hint of highlighted cheeks, and nude lips to finish her look.

Brighter than the sunshine in sunflower yellow saree by Anita Dongre

For one of the events at her friend's wedding, Mira Rajput was dazzling in a bright yellow saree by designer Anita Dongre. While the saree was a simple one, the diva still managed to make it look pretty enough to make a statement.

Featuring fine horizontal stripes along with flowering bouquets draping its hemline, this saree was exceptionally dreamy. To accentuate the minimal saree, Mira paired it with a solid yellow sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline. This stunning georgette saree is priced at INR 35,000.

Take cues from Mira Rajput’s look to style chic for the upcoming wedding season. As for accessories, she kept the minimal style consistent with a dainty golden neckchain and a diamond bracelet. She added a matching potli to enhance her ethnic look. She completed her look with a half-up hairdo and subtle makeup.

Another glamorous saree look that Mira Rajput exceeds in

Nailing the wedding guest fashion look yet again, Mira Rajput draped herself in a gorgeous Arpita Mehta creation for Kiara and Sidharth’s reception. Raising the bar at glam-o-meter, Mrs. Kapoor looked exquisite, sporting a sheer beige saree that came with a dash of much-needed bling.

This designer saree showcased small buttis all over with an embellished border. Mira styled the look with a glitzy matching halter blouse that added more pizazz to her exceptional bravura. This stunning sheer saree comes with a hefty price tag of INR 1,95,000.

With this saree, Meera picked a pair of long diamond earrings and a clutch for accessories. She styled her hair in side-swept curls. Mira chose glamorous dewy makeup, which included contoured and bronzed cheeks, smokey shimmery eyes, voluminous eyelashes, and a dash of nude lips.

Mira Rajput is known for her elegance and makes sure that she always puts forth her unique style at every event. Her choice of saree looks reflects her personality, that aims to balance contemporary appeal with traditional elegance. Comment down below and let us know which of these saree looks did you find the best.

