Navratri 2024: Last-minute yellow outfit ideas inspired by Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Aditi Rao Hydari

Navratri, a vibrant festival celebrating the divine Goddess Durga is here and if you are looking for last-minute Navratri outfit ideas for day 1, you are in luck! The first day typically calls for yellow attire, symbolizing joy and happiness. Here are three fabulous ideas inspired by celebs that will help you shine bright this Navratri!

Yellow Anarkali suit

An Anarkali suit like Alia Bhatt is a timeless classic that can be effortlessly styled for Navratri. Go for a yellow Anarkali which has some nice embellishments or floral prints. Wear a churidar legging or a straight-fit bottom. To complete the look, carry a contrasting or matching dupatta which has loads of work on it. To enhance the outfit wear chandbali earrings with a bangle set.

In terms of makeup, go for a dewy look concentrating on the highlighted cheeks and wearing soft pink or nude lip for the finish. Consider loose curls, a sleek high bun or a side braid. For a traditional look adorn a braid or bun with flowers or accessories for that added touch.

Yellow suit set

For Navratri, a stunning yellow suit set featuring a long kurta and churidar like Deepika Padukone is a perfect choice. Opt for a beautifully embroidered yellow kurta with intricate detailing over the neckline and pair it with a matching churidar which completes the whole appearance. To spice up the look, a simple dupatta may be worn over the shoulder in a different shade of color or matching color which is embellished with some fine embroidery work.

Advertisement

Team up the oxidized jewelry, jhumkas with the embellished juttis and perhaps a bold look makeup with gold. This ensemble will not only capture the festive spirit but also keep you comfortable as you celebrate joyous occasions.

Yellow sharara set

The bright yellow sharara set like Aditi Rao Hydari makes a wonderful choice for Navratri because of its charm and style suited for the occasion. For this attire, it is best to go for a flared sharara which has exquisite embroidery or mirror work, and a matching kurta which has embroidery detailing on the neck and on the sleeves. And wear a simple bordered dupatta to finish the look.

To complete the look, wear some bold tassel earrings and stacks of bangles, while slipping your feet into embellished juttis. Along with this, opt for minimal makeup. One can go with free curls or a floral bun hairstyle, but this outfit will not let anyone take their eyes off of you during such celebrative functions!

Advertisement

Use these last-minute ideas for dressing up on the first day of Navaratri and you’re all set to dress up for the festival with utmost style! Just a final reminder– the most important thing when choosing clothes is that you feel good in whatever you wear. Therefore, let’s appreciate the feeling of yellow and celebrate the festivity with great energy and joy. Happy Navaratri!

ALSO READ: 5 Navratri hairstyles to add some celebrity-inspired sass to your garba night look