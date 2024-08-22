Alia Bhatt is the chicest mama in town and her causal mustard t-shirt and denim shorts look is proof

Alia Bhatt was recently spotted around the city looking effortlessly chic in a casual outfit that proves she can red carpet and laid-back styles with equal flair. For her city outing, Alia opted for a relaxed look featuring comfortable shorts and stylish T-shirt. Let's dig into the details of Alia’s outfit.

Recently, the actress arrived in a style which is relaxed but chic at the same time. She wore a loose-fitted mustard coloured t-shirt with long sleeves and a round neck. She paired her mustard t-shirt with frayed denim shorts, creating a casual and trendy look. The ripped style on the denim shorts added an extra edge making it suitable for any day out in the city.

Alia Bhatt mixes comfort and style perfectly, standing out both at red carpets and everyday outings. Her latest look shows just how well she can combine these two elements.

Alia’s outfit is versatile for a range of occasions like running errands, grabbing a coffee with friends or a relaxed lunch. It is also a great fit for a casual weekend get-together or a day at the beach. Her outfit is ideal for long flights and equally stylish for working from home, watching Tv or relaxing.

When it comes to the Jigra actress’ style and accessories, she kept it simple but bold with gold-plated hoops dangling from her ears and wore Gucci slides; they looked both fashionable and comfortable at the same time.

Keeping her beauty minimal, the actress went for no make-up look, letting her natural glow take centre stage. She styled her hair in a neat slick back bun, which kept her face fresh and added to the casual vibe.

Alia’s look serves as a reminder that just because one is dressed in fancy clothing does not mean that the appearance is great. Most times less is more. Plus, it’s easy to throw on and look put-together if you need to step out for a quick errand. Alia Bhatt proves that she’s not only a red-carpet star but also a queen of easy breezy street style.

