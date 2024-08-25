Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick are now officially married! The couple tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony at the Amalfi Coast in Italy. Amy's stunning bridal gown was the epitome of classic extravagance and took everyone's breath away.

This was also visibly true for her incredible after-party gown. It’s safe to say that we might be in love. So let’s zoom in and take a closer look at both of the gorgeous gowns worn by Amy Jackson for some wedding season inspiration.

For her grand wedding, the Singh Is Bliing actress chose an extremely extravagant, pristine white gown. The gown made her complexion shine and allowed her to flaunt her bridal glow. It was floor-length and beautifully layered in a bouncy, ball gown-like style, making her look like she had just stepped out of one of our favorite fairytale books. Her elegant gown was perfect for the occasion.

The statement gown had a fitted bodice with a strapless neckline that hugged her curves in all the right places, perfectly cinching and accentuating her waist. The fiery neckline added a super seductive twist to her stunning wedding ensemble. The satin gown moved along with the actress as she walked ahead with poise, grace, and incomparable confidence.

The Robot 2.0 actress completed her bridal look with a sheer veil adorned with intricate floral embroidery, taking her charming look to the next level. The beautifully layered design of the elaborate veil made her look fabulous. It turned into a head-turning train that trailed behind the Yevadu actress as she walked hand-in-hand with her new husband. The way this elevated her classic gown was impressive.

Amy Jackson changed into a more comfortable and stunning white gown for the after-party. The form-fitting silk gown flattered her curves and featured an off-the-shoulder style with broad straps and a fiery neckline, adding a sultry twist to her look.

The elegant neckline was embellished with a sequined and shimmery bodice, which looked great. The fitted and ruched dress had a long train trailing behind her. She also wore white heels to complete both of her looks, giving a well-thought-out appeal to her head-turning wedding outfits. Amy's wedding-ready look and her after-party ensemble were further elevated with minimalistic accessories like shimmery earrings.

The gorgeous bride also added matching glittery sheer gloves to enhance the entire look. Additionally, she put on a feminine, fabulous, and flawless makeup look, with a smooth base and pink glossy lips complemented by a touch of blush. She tied her dark and luscious hair up and styled it into a neat and high bun, further adding to the overall charm of her flawless appearance.

We're delighted for the newly married couple and wish them a lifetime of love, closeness, and pure bliss.

What are your thoughts on Amy Jackson’s wedding looks? Which one is your favorite? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

