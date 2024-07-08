Bride-to-be Radhika Merchant’s ivory and gold saree for Graha Shanti Puja is an ethnic ensemble that will never go out of style

Celebration time has arrived as the wedding of Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant is scheduled for July 12. Both families are immersed in the preparations of the wedding events and functions that are conducted before the big day.

Following the grand sangeet, the Merchant family performed the Graha Shanti Puja at their Mumbai residence. A video from the event surfaced on the internet featuring the bride-to-be Radhika and her family all smiling and ebullient. For the graha shanti puja, Merchant wore an ivory and gold saree and looked elegant beyond imagination. Let’s decode her look!

Radhika Merchant’s Graha shanti puja outfit exudes elegance

Radhika Merchant looked nothing short of regal at the graha shanti puja, donning a breathtaking ivory saree. The saree featured a thick golden border and subtle golden motifs that added a touch of opulence to her ensemble.

Radhika’s saree which was elegantly draped in a classic front pallu style with neat pleats, displayed her graceful demeanor. Underneath the saree, the bride wore a half-sleeved pink blouse adorned with intricate zig-zag patterns. The blouse gave a pop of color to her outfit.

Radhika’s saree is a versatile piece for sangeet ceremonies, housewarming puja, celebratory events, or if you are attending a wedding as a guest. It will make a perfect addition to your wardrobe for traditional events.

Radhika’s accessories and make-up

In terms of accessories, the to-be-Ambani bahu adorned herself with a dazzling diamond necklace and diamond earrings that echoed the design of the neckpiece. To complete her traditional look, she opted for a nath (nose ring) and matching maang tikka which only added to the grandeur of her attire.

Her make-up was also a blend of traditional elements. She opted for a tiny red bindi which adorned her forehead complemented by a dot bindi design in red and white. She chose nude lipstick and soft smokey eyes which added depth to her eyes. A soft blush on her cheeks gave her face a radiant glow. She finished her look with her hair styled half-tied from the back.

As the wedding day approaches, the excitement continues to build, promising more dazzling appearances and heartwarming moments. We can’t contain our excitement for more updates and glimpses into the grand festivities celebrating the union of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

