Malaika Arora’s all-white outfit, with a crop top, shorts, heels, and Loewe bag may look minimal but it's worth Rs 5,77,075

Malaika Arora has established herself as a force to be reckoned with in fashion. She recently stepped out in an all-white Alaia outfit that left us gasping for air. Without a doubt, she set the fashion bar high with her look. Let’s check it out.

Malaika looked stunning in an all-white outfit that included a white turtleneck top made of easy-to-wear soft cotton poplin fabric. The top was characterized by large sleeves, which imparted the right dose of elegance.

She teamed the top with white cropped boxer shorts from Alaia as well. They came with an elasticated waistband and a pull-up look, thus making them not only lovely but very comfy. Like the top, the shorts are made from cotton poplin, which ensures quality and uniformity. Her outfit is worth Rs. 1,34,874.

The actress’ outfit is versatile and can be worn to various occasions, like shopping, brunch with friends, or a casual city stroll. The light, breathable fabric and chic design make it an excellent choice to enjoy the sun on the beach or lounge by the pool. The fresh white color makes it ideal for daytime events, grabbing attention and providing breezy air.

The Housefull actress’ all-white outfit was not only stylish but was also thoughtfully accessorized. She chose a pair of white fishnet heels from Alaia, priced at 93,201. The heels kept the look in sync with the all-white theme.

Advertisement

To complement her outfit, she carried a Loewe brown bag worth Rs. 3,49,000. The rich brown hue added subtle contrast to her all-white look and also gave her a touch of luxe.

Malaika opted for minimal make-up, which included a radiant base with subtle highlighter and a hint of nude gloss on her lips. She styled her hair in a straight, sleek manner, and it also complemented the clean lines of her outfit.

Malaika Arora, with her latest look, has proved that she is a true fashionista, and it’s no secret. Her style is so impressive that even younger actresses might find it hard to match it. Her outfit has once again ensured that she remains at the top of the fashion charts and ahead of the curve.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday turns up the heat in all-black ensemble, ft. a stunning corset and pearl-embellished skirt worth Rs 50,600