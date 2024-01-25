Deepika Padukone Fighter Style File: Monokinis to embellished miniskirt; the diva loves a good challenge

In her new film Fighter, Deepika Padukone plays the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni. She is paired opposite Hrithik Roshan for the first time and has been gung-ho about her role since the start. The film is out in theatres today, January 24, and moviegoers are praising Deepika Padukone's ability to bring realism to her character in the film. Besides her terrific act in the Siddharth Anand directorial, Deepika has equally maintained the glam factor in songs like Sher Khul Gaye, Heer Aasmani, and Ishq Jaisa Kuch.

Talking about her onscreen persona, DP has always managed to win hearts with her unique style. Be it her traditional outfits in Padmaavat to her modern looks in Cocktail and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, she clearly knows how to steal the show. To note, she manages to keep up the 'boss babe' look even in her Air Force officer uniform in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. One of the few actresses who can balance the formal and at the same time keep up the glam; check the looks of DP from the Fighter movie that are proof.

In one of the foot-tapping songs- Ishq Jaisa Kuch- Deepika Padukone is seen not in one or two but 4 different glamorous outfits. While I'm legit obsessed and can't get over her chemistry with Hrithik Roshan, the Bollywood diva sports an oh-so-hot black monikini which she accessorised with giant shoulder-duster earrings and completed the look with smokey eye-makeup and hair tied sleek in a bun.

Advertisement

In another eye-catching look from the film styled by her stylist Shaleena Nathani, Deepika Padukone wore an embellished bralette top and mini skirt set by Paco Rabanne. The skirt is worth USD 1,769, but is approx Rs 1,47,022 while the bralette costs USD 753, which is around Rs 62,751. While her hair and makeup in all looks are quite similar and maintain uniformity, she will leave you mesmerized in a pink bikini. Her toned physique in monokinis serves as the icing on the cake.

Scroll down to check out how she styled her outfits

There's no denying her personal closet has a lot of sweaters, pullovers, and jerseys- you name it and she has it all in her wardrobe. Even in the film, she opted for long sweaters, oversized turtlenecks, and sweaters- something that is in her comfy space- with scenic beauty as a song and a few action scenes being shot in Jammu and Kashmir.

In 4 amazing ways, Deepika styled her winter looks for the film Fighter

Polka dot dress

Each look gained fresh insight into how to master mini skirts and monokinis. A party number Sher Khul Gaye saw her in a black polka-dot ruffled dress from Liu Jo. Hair left loose with waves, the stunner went with dusky yet bold finish makeup.



Well, Deepika Padukone's looks, be it from Pathaan or Fighter, are determined to make all the heads turn. We can't help but admire her desirable Goddess vibe. However, there's one thing that she really needs to do is ditch those giant earrings with monokinis.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone masters the art of layering with knitwear and sets a 'boss babe' vibe at Fighter screening