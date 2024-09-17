Disha Patani makes a bold move as she wears a hot bodysuit with pleated skirt at Jaipur city Palace

If there’s one thing Disha Patani knows besides dropping jaws with her flawless looks, it’s how to keep her fashion choices thrillingly unpredictable. And boy, she delivered at the recent event in Jaipur! The Bollywood diva rocked a wine-colored ensemble ft. a bodysuit and draped skirt, and we are still trying to keep our eyes off her. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

She opted for a sleeveless bodysuit that was equal parts sleek and bold. The bodysuit featured a trendy square neckline that highlighted her collarbones, while those waist cut-outs were pure fashion gold! Disha injected just the right amount of edge that made us go wow like we also expect from Disha. The rich wine color amplified the sophistication of the look, making it a standout piece.

And then, just when we thought it couldn’t get any hotter- entered the skirt! Paired with her bodysuit, the wine-colored floor-length skirt which was all about drama. The pleats and drape on the skirt cascaded effortlessly, creating a flowy and structured silhouette that screamed elegance. The skirt was truly a statement piece in itself.

As for accessories, she went for a simple, but sweet approach. The finest kind of chain was on her neck and the earrings were understated which did not overshadow her look. A sleek bracelet and wrist watch were another element while a pair of heels elevated the entire outfit.

Talking about the make-up, Disha went for a bright and dewy makeup look which left her own shine intact. Her skin was entirely flawless; highlighted on cheekbones and nose gave it gentle luminosity that reflected light perfectly well.

Minimal shadow was applied to her eyelids which gave a natural brightness to her eyes bringing out their sparkle; while shiny pink lips completed the look of high gloss.

To finish off, she adorned her locks with signature long beach waves. The addition of waves enhanced softness into her appearance evoking a sense of carefree vibe that blended beautifully with her elegant apparel.

Just like always, Disha's style is bold yet classy and so cool. She took a simple event and transformed it into a fashion moment. Hence, once again, Disha Patani showed us how to slay with simplicity, elegance and a little bit of an edge!

