The bestie duo, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor were papped as they stepped out in vibrant suit looks to attend the Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 celebration at Manish Malhotra’s house in Mumbai. The sassy divas opted for statement-worthy and vibrant suit sets for the auspicious occasion, and they looked just amazing. We are sincerely inspired by their elegant choices.

So, without any further ado, let’s zoom right in and have a proper and detailed glance at the statement and stylish bright ethnic suit looks served by none other than Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor.

Khushi Kapoor always knows just how to make her mark in some of the most simple yet gorgeous suit looks, and her recent embroidered blush pink suit was no exception. This classy suit had an oversized silhouette that made the whole outfit equal parts classy and comfortable. Even the unique light pink hue literally made The Archies actress’ complexion glow.

The classy outfit featured a short kurta with a circular neckline. This was paired with matching ankle-length and wide-legged pants with scalloped edges.

The delicate white embroidery and appliqué work elevated the look. She also added a matching dupatta to complete the whole look. The diva added some much-needed bling to her look with a delicate diamond-encrusted necklace and matching shimmering stud earrings.

She also added a matching ring, a high-end Prada bag, and elegant flat sandals to add some additional charm to the look. Even her high bun and no make-up look were perfect.

On the other hand, Shanaya Kapoor chose to go above and beyond by embracing the vibrant beauty of the color yellow with her gasp-worthy suit look. The sophisticated outfit, which was crafted to perfection by none other than Surily G, literally went super well with the diva’s complexion.

It featured a full-sleeved long calf-length kurta with a high neckline, highlighted with sequin work. The delicate traditional print on the suit also elevated the vibe.

The classy-fitted kurta also helped her flaunt her curves. She further paired this with matching high-waisted and ankle-length pants with a wide-legged and comfortable silhouette that made the yellow look just incredible. She also added a matching dupatta with sequinned edges to complete the whole ensemble. She added delicate floral stud earrings with matching rings and flat sandals to ace the vibe.

So, which one of these suit looks was your favorite? Are you feeling inspired to slay the elegant and ethnic way? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us right away.

