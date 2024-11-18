Kareena Kapoor nails weekend glam in pleated skirt and floral shirt, but it’s her Chanel bag that steals the show

When it comes to weekend style, no one does it quite like Kareena Kapoor Khan. Last night, the Bollywood queen stepped out in an outfit that perfectly blended style and elegance for an evening out. Her choice? A floral shirt paired with a pleated skirt.

Her look featured a multicolored floral shirt from the iconic Alexander McQueen collection, and we’re absolutely in love!

The silk shirt was beautiful, with bold decorative floral patterns on a sleek black base. It had full sleeves and button fastenings, which presented an elegant outlook while the single slip pocket epitomized casual cool. Vibrant flowers against this dark backdrop took this playful mix to that perfect pop of color: eye-catching yet timelessness.

But what really sets this outfit off is how Kareena tucked that shirt into a pleated, mid-length skirt in black—a match made in fashion heaven. The pleats give her ensemble a touch of elegance while keeping it laid-back enough for a weekend out. The skirt moved beautifully, adding an elegant flow, while the tucked-in shirt kept everything streamlined and stylish.

Wait, there’s more to her styling. The actress’s accessory game was also on point, in fact, complementing her look perfectly. She further glammed up her look with a pair of the famous Manolo Blahniks: a sleek pair of black crystal-studded pumps. To top it all off, she also clutched a black Chanel purse, which added a touch of luxe. The final touch? The round earrings, which were just the right amount of shine to her pleated skirt outfit.

Her beauty game was equally strong. Silky straight hair cascading from her head, soft smokey eyes whispering sophistication, and nude lips with subtle elegance—Kareena's makeup was nothing short of perfection. That rosy glow on the cheeks gave her an endearingly youthful radiance that tied everything together.

Kareena Kapoor is that perfect soul who knows how to glam even the simplest of attire into a headline grabber. Be it luxurious silk shirts or classy pleats or even exquisite accessories, she effortlessly demarcates appropriate stylishness. If you're looking for classy, edgy weekend outfit inspiration, Kareena has you sorted. Who else other than her can put it to a fashion moment—a floral shirt combined with a pleated skirt? Kareena Kapoor never fails to set the bar high!

