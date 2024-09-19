Milan Fashion Week 2024: Tamannaah Bhatia steps on the wild side in Roberto Cavalli’s appaloosa print jumpsuit with feathered cape

Tamannaah Bhatia made a stylish appearance at Milan Fashion Week, attending the show for Roberto Cavalli’s Spring/ Summer 2025 collection. Known for her bold fashion choices, Tamannaah didn’t disappoint this time either. She wore a stunning backless jumpsuit from the designer that featured an eye-catching appaloosa print in shades of brown and white with a feathered cape. Let’s get into the details of her outfit.

Tamannaah’s outfit was pure, bold, fierce, and chic. She turned heads in Roberto Cavalli's piece, featuring an all-over brown and white appaloosa print that looked like it came straight off the runway. For the unversed, appaloosa print refers to distinctive patterns found on the coats of appaloosa horses. It is also one of the signature prints of the brand. Her jumpsuit had some bold elements like a plunging neckline and waist cutouts which was all about showing just the right amount of skin. It also had full sleeves and a crisscross tie-up back and it’s as dramatic as it sounds.

But wait! The Jumpsuit also rocked flared pants, giving some vintage vibe that was swoon-worthy. And just when we thought the look couldn’t get any cooler, she threw off a feathered cape that matched the tones of the outfit. This is what we call an entrance! The outfit made sure that all eyes were on Tamannaah.

The actress didn’t just bring the heat with her outfit at Milan Fashion Week; but she also nailed the less is more beauty game, skipping all the accessories. With zero bling she let her outfit do the talking.

For make-up, the Bahubali actress kept things fresh and fuss-free. She went for glossy lips that added a touch of shine, while her eyes had a soft shimmer with subtle glowy eyeshadow. Her lashes were bold and beautiful, thanks to a generous coat of mascara, paired with a barely there sweep of kohl. To top it all off, her brows were perfectly feathered, giving off that chic vibe.

As for her hair, she also decided to wear it loose but in the beautiful beach waves complementing her wild look of the Roberto Cavalli jumpsuit. The whole look was a mixture of relaxed, simplistic, and classy. Her appearance remains one of the best examples of glamor without going overboard.

Her dress was an experimental combination of prints, textures, and shapes, which meant that she was one of the most striking celebrities at the Milan Fashion Week. Once again, by attending such a prestigious fashion event, she made her stance on the global fashion scene once more and demonstrated that she is ready to take risks and experiment with her outfits.

