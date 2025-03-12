Ranbir Kapoor serves polished look in three-piece ensemble elevated with Goyard Briefcase worth over Rs 8,70,000

With astounding performances in the cinema complemented with his unparalleled charm, Ranbir Kapoor has carried and sustained his ancestral show-biz legacy impeccably for almost two decades now. Started as a charming lad in the movie Saawariya, Ranbir has come a long way in positioning himself as one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood. There is a spectrum of reasons why he will always be a heartthrob, fashion being one of them. His recent blazer look was a testament to his ever-evolving style. Let’s decode his look.

RK was recently spotted by paps in a dapper corporate ensemble, looking like a true debonair. Primarily spotted in breezy and laid-back outfits, Ranbir’s rare polished appearance created a buzz around the town, creating waves of compliments.

The Animal actor was papped hopping out of his luxury MPV in a debonair outfit. His suave ensemble consisted of a business casual three-piece suit, including a blazer, shirt, and trousers.

His tailored single-breasted blazer, featuring a subtle windowpane check pattern and flap pockets on either side, was layered with a crisp white shirt, adding contrast to his outfit. He paired it with solid navy blue trousers, making his attire subtly monochromatic.

The showstopper element of this ensemble was Ranbir’s opulent Goyard Ambassade document case worth over Rs. 8,00,000. The luxury briefcase featured the Paris brand’s iconic Goyardine print with black leather accents, including trim and handles.

The Sanju protagonist elevated his look with brown leather Chelsea boots and accessorized it with brown-tinted sunglasses.

Ranbir’s ever-evolving fashion has led him to boast a debonair style, and he is nailing it. Raha’s papa is acing his polished look with a sleek hairstyle and on-point mustache portraying his dad-era, and we love that.