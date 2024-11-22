Sonam Kapoor styling cropped blazer with quirky shirt might look confusing but it means serious business but with side of sass

When it comes to Sonam Kapoor, fashion is never far behind, and this is a known fact. Today, the diva proved this once again with a look that literally had us holding our breaths. She was spotted at an event in a stunning outfit: a cropped blazer with a white top and trousers. This look was as sleek and sharp as her fashion sense, proving that she’s a trendsetter in her own right. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Kicking off Sonam’s ensemble was a white collared shirt, but it was no ordinary one. It had long sleeves with two knots attached at the sides, offering a fresh take on basic pieces. The knots provided a playful twist to the otherwise smart lines of the shirt, making it feminine as well as trendy.

On top of the shirt, Sonam wore a cropped jacket, which was everything we could ask for. The full sleeves and notch lapel screamed class, and the sleek buttons made it even better. Cropped blazers are the trending thing this season, and Sonam showed how to wear them with confidence and grace.

But the real showstopper here was the black fitted pants, which Sonam wore to perfection. They hugged all the right places to create an effortlessly chic silhouette, balancing out the crispness of the white shirt and the structured blazer. It’s a look that’s polished yet comfortable—perfect for anything from work to play.

Advertisement

However, the magic of Sonam did not end here. She kept her accessories minimal, proving that sometimes less is more. She slipped into black heels, adding a few extra inches to her already tall frame. She also wore small earrings, keeping the focus on her monochrome outfit.

True to Sonam Kapoor's style, her makeup was natural. The subtle yet striking effect was achieved with kohl-rimmed eyes and softened brown eyeshadow that enhanced her gaze. Fresh, glowing skin with a good amount of contouring added definition to her features. A brown lip shade complemented her chic monochrome outfit beautifully. As for her hair, she styled it in a sleek and stylish neat bun, ensuring the ensemble looked clean and polished.

From the clothing to the jewelry to the barely-there makeup, Sonam Kapoor has once again proven that she is the original fashionista—and that there is no competition!

ALSO READ: Year Ender 2024: A look at Sonam Kapoor's 5 most unique fashion pieces styled with unexpected twists