Tamanaah Bhatia gives out fresh vibes in a pretty floral suit and adds touch of luxury with YSL crossbody bag worth Rs 2,57,889

In a world where airport fashion often leans towards stylish picks, Tamannaah Bhatia just flipped the script. Spotted at the Mumbai airport in a stunning suit set, she demonstrated that traditional wear can be a comfortable travel fit as well. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Spotted at the airport, Tamannaah served ultimate Desi vibes in a pretty suit that was a perfect blend of floral magic. Her suit set featured a long kurta with delicate pink floral prints and vibrant green leaves, all on crisp white canvas. She looked like she brought a mini-garden, giving out fresh vibes at the airport. She paired the kurta with straight-fit pants, matching the same playful prints and proving that coordination is key when it comes to nailing airport fashion.

Tamannaah added the perfect touch by casually draping the dupatta around her neck, which carried the same floral and leaf prints, tying the whole look together in the most possible way.

But wait, what’s a killer airport look without the right accessories? Her luxurious YSL crossbody bag worth Rs 2,57,889 was the perfect travel companion. For footwear, she kept it comfy and stylish with cream-colored sliders ideal for navigating the airport gates.

As for makeup, she nailed her look with subtle pink lipstick that matched with the floral prints on her suit. Her nude eye-shadow was on point with sleek and neat defined eyebrows framing her face to perfection. And of course, her hair was left open and flowing, which added a touch of glam to her airport outfit.

With friends gathered for brunch or commuting, a floral kurta set is trendy and ethnic at the same time, making it appropriate for a relaxed but yet polished look. Just like Tamannaah, this look is travel-friendly! It is because the outfit is light and airy, and the prints used make it appropriate for the terminal runway. The ethnic vibe of the outfit makes it perfect for occasions like casual family gatherings, lunch with relatives, or even a small festive celebration.

Be it getting on an airplane or just enhancing our mundane lives with her fashion, there is one thing that can’t be denied—Tamannaah Bhatia’s airport look is the sort of look that is very easy to do.

Here’s a tip: the next time you are about to board an airplane, get inspired by Tamannaah’s style in a flower print suit, a crossbody bag, and a pink lipstick swipe, and there will be fashion turbulence guaranteed.

