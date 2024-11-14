Yay or Nay: Suhana Khan styles her fitted blazer with retro-style pants and Louis Vuitton box bag

Suhana Khan, actress of the Netflix series Archies and daughter of the celebrated star Shah Rukh Khan, was spotted donning a power look at an event yesterday, November 13. Once again, proving her fashion prowess, Suhana Khan graced the peach carpet in a radiant royal blue pantsuit. The vibrant color ensured she had all eyes on her from the moment she entered, exuding confidence and elegance.

The customized pantsuit was styled on her by acclaimed stylist Mohit Rai. The sleek fitted blazer sets the look apart, hugging her curves in all the right places, paired with flare bootcut pants to add drama.

The young starlet kept her accessories minimal yet impactful—a signature move that allows her outfit to shine. An enchanting diamond choker featuring a blue center stone by Bulgari became the outfit's focal point, paired with a statement silver ring. She chose a bold black Louis Vuitton bag to complete the ensemble, matching with her black high wedges that complimented the blues perfectly.

Needless to say, her beauty game was on point too, with delicate waves framing her face and soft, dewy makeup that maintained focus on her outfit. Overall, the look feels regal and graceful.

The star-studded evening saw her sharing the spotlight with the leading ladies, including Kiara Advani and Kareena Kapoor. With her soft yet remarkable fashion choices, Suhana Khan is already making her mark in the fashion scene lately.

Right from her vacation dresses to lehengas for star-studded weddings, SRK and Gauri Khan's daughter sure knows how to turn heads on every occasion. Her past looks include a striking black cut-out gown by Monisha Jaising at a Diwali bash and a sequined Manish Malhotra lehenga that was purely glamorous.

Suhana’s sartorial choices, including her latest appearance, only solidify her status as a rising fashion icon and a beauty industry favorite.

