'Kapil Sharma ke upar koi nahi hai' says Bharti Singh, reveals he sweats nervously backstage

Bharti Singh, a renowned comedian in the entertainment industry, rose to fame after her journey in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. As Kapil Sharma was also a part of this show, she formed a good bond with him, which still continues. In a recent interview, Bharti praised Kapil for being supportive and being down to earth. She even shared that the comedian still sweats before a performance.

Advertisement

Bharti Singh praises Kapil Sharma

In conversation with Raj Shamani, Bharti Singh praised Kapil Sharma for motivating fellow comedians to crack punch lines. She expressed feeling blessed in the comedy field. When asked about Sharma's role in her life, Bharti revealed, "Uss bande ki maine mehnat dekhi hai. Voh banda akele bait jaata hai kamre mai (I have seen his hard work. He sits alone in the room)."

She mentioned how Kapil will prepare for the guest and needs no writer. Bharti said, "Kapil Sharma ke upar koi nahi hai. Mai bohot maanti hu unko. Aaj bhi kabhi aisa down feel hota hai. Voh phone karte hai. Mera bohot aana jaana hai unke ghar. Mere liye ek energy boost hai voh (There is no one above Kapil Sharma. I consider him very important. Even today, whenever I feel down, I call him. I keep going to his house. He is my energy boost)."

Advertisement

The comedian shared how she calls Kapil whenever she is nervous for the performance and he boosts her confidence. Bharti admitted that Kapil's motivation helps her and builds her confidence.

She credited Kapil for supporting her. Bharti shared, "Voh ghar mei alag person hai, stage par alag. Backstage, same mere jaisa haal hai. Pasina pasina. Jab ke voh bande ne kitna show kar liya ho (He is a different person at the house and on stage he is someone else. Backstage his condition is like me. He will sweat even though he has done so many shows)."

The Laughter Chefs further disclosed how, before entering the stage, Kapil Sharma shouts on the stage and proceeds.

She continued, "Stage pe pata nahi kaise dikhte hain aap log ko voh… lekin maine voh bande ko personally jaana hai. Bohot down-to-earth, baat sunte hain, itna appreciate karte hain kyuki voh banda jhoota nahi hai (I don't know how he looks on stage to you, but I know him personally. He is very down to earth. He listens. He appreciates because he never lies)."



At present, Kapil Sharma is busy with The Great Indian Kapil Show. Meanwhile, Bharti Singh was last seen hosting Laughter Chefs.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Great Indian Kapil Show: What is Kapil Sharma's fee? His per-episode paycheck will drop your jaw