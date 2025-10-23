Bigg Boss 19 new promo: Neelam Giri ends friendship with Tanya, housemates turn against her

The latest Bigg Boss 19 promo hints at major tension brewing inside the house as Neelam Giri and Tanya’s friendship hits a rough patch. The episode promo shows Neelam confronting Tanya over her behavior and calling her “dogli” (two-faced), leading to an emotional fallout that involves several housemates.

Neelam and Tanya’s friendship ends on a bitter note

The promo begins with Neelam telling Tanya, “Merko dosti mein doglai panti bilkul bhi nahi chahiye. Dosti eddam khatam hojata hain waha jaake.” (I don’t want double standards in friendship. That’s where the friendship ends for me.) Tanya immediately replies, “Chal dosti humari bhi khatam aaj ke baad.” (Then our friendship also ends today.)

The situation escalates when Neelam brings the topic in front of all the housemates. Pointing at Farrhana Bhatt, Neelam asks Tanya, “Tu isse kyu baat karti hain merko ye bataa.” (Tell me why you talk to her.) She continues, “Iss ghar mein sabse zyada isne mujhe rulaya hain, ye iske paas jaake kyu baat karti hain.” (She’s made me cry the most in this house, so why do you talk to her?)

Amaal and Baseer Ali also jump into the discussion. Amaal comments, “Jo Neelam ka nai hosakta woh humari bhi kyu hogi.” (If she can’t be loyal to Neelam, why would she be loyal to us?) Baseer adds, “Hurt bhi horaha hain toh bhi tum beth rahi ho jaake.” (She is hurt, yet you still sit with her.)

Here’s how the house reacted to the heated argument

Nehal Chudasama also gets involved and says, “Aap bohot hi vaahiyad kisam ki insaan hain.” (You are a very bad kind of person.) Neelam then says strongly, “Merko nai chahiye aisa dogla dost.” (I don’t want a two-faced friend.) Nehal further adds, “Ab victim card play karegi.” (Now she’ll play the victim card.)

This triggers Tanya, who shouts, “Nehal chup hojao! Sun rahi hu tab se! Chup!” (Nehal, be quiet! I’ve been listening to you for long, now stop!) The promo ends with this intense moment, hinting at a full-blown confrontation in the upcoming episode.

After a calm start to the Diwali week, the Bigg Boss 19 house is once again filled with drama. Just a day ago, Neelam and Farrhana had a major argument over kitchen duties. Farrhana’s comment to Kunicka about making others “dance to her tune” angered Neelam, who refused to cook and lashed out, saying, “Bhaad me jaao.” (Go to hell.)

The Salman Khan-hosted reality show continues to live up to its reputation for intense drama, emotional breakdowns, and changing friendships. As Neelam and Tanya’s bond breaks apart and housemates take sides, fans are now wondering, will Tanya be able to survive the house with everyone turning against her?

