Bigg Boss 19 Eviction twist: Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna or Baseer Ali; Who will leave?

Bigg Boss 19 has been full of surprises, from emotional confrontations to unexpected turns. As the weekend approaches, buzz around a major eviction twist has taken over social media. According to reports from Bigg Boss Tak, this weekend could witness a double eviction, leaving fans curious about who will leave the house next.

Bigg Boss Tak hints at a shocking eviction twist

A viral tweet from the popular social media page Bigg Boss Tak has sparked speculation among viewers. The post reads, “I heard there might be a shocking twist coming this weekend for eviction. Nehal looks like the obvious one to get evicted, but things might change with a twist or maybe a double eviction!”

The post also hinted that Bigg Boss might give contestants the power to decide who gets evicted this week, which could completely change the house dynamics. “What if Bigg Boss gives eviction power to the contestants through votes or discussion? Who do you think they’ll choose — Pranit or Nehal? Baseer or Gaurav?” the tweet added.

If true, this move could shake up existing alliances and reveal where loyalties truly lie among the housemates.

Here’s your chance to vote for who should get evicted

You can now take part in the excitement! Pinkvilla has launched a Twitter poll where you can vote for the contestant you think will be evicted this week.

Cast your vote and tell us who you believe deserves to stay or go between Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Baseer Ali, and Nehal Chudasama, all of whom have received mixed reactions from fans in recent weeks.

Bigg Boss 19 contestants face the heat before Weekend Ka Vaar

The current lineup of Bigg Boss 19 includes Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Neelam Giri, Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Kunickaa Sadanand, Shehbaz Badesha, Malti Chahar, Pranit More, Nehal Chudasama, and Mridul Tiwari.

As Weekend Ka Vaar approaches, all eyes are on Salman Khan’s verdict and whether the rumored double elimination will actually happen. If contestants are indeed given the power to decide, it could make for one of the most unexpected weekends of Bigg Boss 19 so far.

Bigg Boss 19 streams daily on JioHotstar at 9 PM and airs on Colors TV at 10:30 PM. Stay tuned to see who will bid farewell to the house this week.

