Is Amitabh Bachchan ‘Jayaphilic’? KBC 17 contestant’s remark leaves Big B stunned

Amitabh Bachchan is adored by his fans worldwide. The actor, who returned to host the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati for the 17th season, was called a Jayaphilic by a contestant.

The veteran star sat across from a contestant from Vadodara, who, amid answering the questions brilliantly, also had fun banter with Bachchan, wherein she pointed out that while the audience and her fans like Jaya Bachchan, she could only be loved as much by the Piku star.

In the conversation during the September 9 episode, Dhara Sharma from Vadodara went on to talk about herself too, claiming that she has been an ambivert since childhood.

Amitabh Bachchan’s reaction to being called a Jayaphilic

During the ongoing game of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Dhara Sharma went on to compliment Amitabh Bachchan on the way he loves and respects his wife, Jaya Bachchan.

She said to the actor, "There is one thing that is associated with you in the whole world: you are Jayaphilic. Everyone would like ma'am, but who would love her as much as you do?”

In his reaction, the Bhootnath star, initially stunned, revealed that his wife would surely enjoy the episode. Bachchan explained, "Thank you so much, Patni ji bahut khush ho jaaegi aaj karyakram dekh kar. (My wife will be very happy today seeing this program)."

In addition to showing her admiration for Amitabh Bachchan, Dhara Sharma also described herself as an ambivert. She revealed, “I have been an ambivert since childhood, so my parents have been encouraging. They always said, ‘Do what you like,' and they know I will do something in life."

As for the game’s aspect, Dhara won Rs. 12.50 lakh after she got stuck and stepped off the hot seat at the Rs. 25 lakh question.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will reprise his role of Guru Arvind in Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra. The movie is expected to hit theaters in 2026.

