Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: Amitabh Bachchan drops first update as he reaches KBC sets, calls it 'new opportunity'

The countdown for Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 has begun, and just within a few days, the Amitabh Bachchan-led quiz reality show will be on air. Ahead of the show's release, Big B has kick-started the show's shooting with full force and has even shared this update with his fans on his X account. The superstar will soon be seen taking his seat and quizzing the intellectuals. The buzz about Season 17 was in the air, and with Big B's latest update, the excitement is surely going to increase.

Amitabh Bachchan kickstarts Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 shooting

Taking to his X account, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted in Hindi, "T 5463 - पहुँच गये काम पे ; नया दिन, नया अवसर, नयी चुनौतियाँ प्रणाम (folding hands emoticon)."

He wrote, "Reached at work. New day, new opportunity, new challenges. Greetings." The show, which has been a source of entertainment and knowledge over the years, is set to bring back its charm on Television with a megastar being the most loved host.

Read Amitabh Bachchan's tweet here-

With an iconic legacy of 1368 episodes across 16 unforgettable seasons, Kaun Banega Crorepati has welcomed an incredible 2143 contestants to the Hotseat till date. There have been several intellectuals who have emerged to be the 'crorepatis' of the seasons after proving their excellent knowledge on the show.

Speaking about the last season, Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16 concluded on March 11, and just 24 days later, the forthcoming season was announced. The 16th season had premiered on August 16, 2024.

Everything about Kaun Banega Crorepati 17:

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 follows the tagline of ‘Jahan Akal Hai Wahaan Akad Hai’. The promos of the show are out, and it has struck the right chord with the audience. Fans are thrilled to see the return of Amitabh Bachchan.

His presence on the show not only brings stardom but things much more than that. The Kalki 2898 AD actor is often seen sharing his life experiences with the contestants while quizzing them and even shares his knowledge with them.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 will premiere on August 11 on Sony TV. The hit quiz reality show will air from Monday to Friday at 9 PM and will be available to watch on Sony LIV as well.

