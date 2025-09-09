Did Ashneer Grover BLAME Salman Khan for creating controversy with him on Bigg Boss? Rise & Fall host says 'Maine toh bande ki tareef ki thi'

Ashneer Grover, the popular entrepreneur, became a household name in India after his stint on the business reality show, Shark Tank India. At an event, Ashneer made some statements about Salman Khan that led to tension between them. During his appearance on Bigg Boss 18, Salman confronted Ashneer about these claims, and their conversation quickly went viral. Recently, in an interview, Ashneer was asked if he would collaborate with Salman Khan again. He also reflected on the Bigg Boss 18 controversy.

Ashneer Grover reacts to Bigg Boss 18 controversy

In a conversation with Zoom, Ashneer Grover was asked if he would collaborate with Salman Khan again. Answering this, he recalled the interaction with Khan on Bigg Boss 18. Ashneer shared how their chat blew out of proportion and emphasized that he was not upset by the situation and praised Salman instead.

Ashneer Grover said, "Mereko toh kuch tha bhi nahi, maine toh us bande ki tareef ki thi (There was nothing from my side. In fact, I appreciated him)."

Further, he added, "If you look at the video, you can tell me. Did I say anything wrong about him? Maine toh tareef ki thi. Woh show pe bula ke aap ne kuch controversy create kar di, kuch bol ke (I was actually complimenting him. They brought me on the show and turned it into a controversy).

The Shark Tank India blamed the makers for creating unnecessary controversy. He said, "Thik hai, yaar (but that’s fine), maybe that's what they needed for the show at that point of time."

He recalled his association with Salman Khan, saying that he liked him and so he worked with him. Speaking about the possibilities of collaborating with Khan in future, Ashneer agreed, saying that he is ready to work with him.

For the uninformed, Ashneer Grover, in the past, claimed that he had a meeting with the actor for a brand collaboration. Grover stated that Salman Khan refused to click a picture with hum and quoted a very high fee. When Ashneer appeared on Bigg Boss 18, Salman confronted him for false claims about his fee. The actor accused Grover of creating a false narrative and presenting incorrect figures and called it "doglapan" (double standards).

