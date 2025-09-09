Bigg Boss 19’s Kunickaa Sadanand's dating history: Kumar Sanu to Sunil Sikand, all men actress has dated over the years

Kunickaa Sadanand is making headlines over her participation in the reality show, Bigg Boss. The show, which is currently in its 19th season, has created a buzz on the internet, where people are talking about the actress and her strong opinions on matters of the house.

Amid Sadanand being in the controversial house, the actress-advocate opened up about her affair with the musician, Kumar Sanu.

Advertisement

The actress has been a part of the film industry for many decades, and over the years, she has been linked with a couple of men.

Kunickaa’s romances and divorces over the years

While it was a glamorous picture on the outside, Kunickaa faced several difficulties behind the curtains and in her personal life. The actress went on to get married at the age of 18 to a man who was 13 years older than her. It was blissful at the beginning, but soon, the issues began to rise. The Hum Saath Saath Hai star welcomed her first son with her then-husband, but the marriage ended within just a year of the two being together.

The divorce came with its own challenges. The actress had to fight for eight years to get sole custody of her son. However, things did not end on a bright note for Sadanand, as her child chose to live with his father.

Advertisement

After the end of her first marriage, Kunickaa gave another shot at romance. The actress was in a relationship with Sunil Sikand, son of actor Pran. The two went on to live together, punching each other through the adventures of life. But, because both were young at the time, their romance did not last long. The actress decided that it was better for the duo to part ways.

In the 1990s, the actress made headlines for her alleged affair with Kumar Sanu. The duo met in Ooty and soon became close. The movie star went on to admit that she would help the singer with his outfits and fittings during the concerts.

At the time, the musician was married to his first wife, Rita. Kunickaa shared that being upset about the affair led to Rita launching a hockey stick at her car. The relationship between Sanu and Sadanand did not sustain.

Advertisement

At the age of 35, the reality TV star went on to marry for the second time, to a man from the United States. Kunickaa moved out of the country and also gave birth to her second baby boy.

Soon after, the actress thought of wanting to work again and moved back to Mumbai. Her second marriage couldn’t work out either. But this time, it wasn’t too difficult, as she got full custody of her son.

Being a single mom, Kunickaa Sadanand has taken up the challenges head-on and is currently one of the liked contestants of Bigg Boss 19.

ALSO READ: When BB19's Kunickaa Sadanand dropped sensational statement about ex-lover Kumar Sanu: ‘Called me to his bungalow...'