Apoorva Mukhija’s real net worth: How The Rebel Kid actually makes money from content, brands and beyond

Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, has been making headlines recently for her involvement in the India’s Got Latent controversy and her growing presence in the digital and entertainment world. The 24-year-old influencer, with 2.7 million Instagram followers, was recently summoned by Mumbai Police to record her statement.

Born and raised in Delhi, Apoorva pursued a BTech in Computer Engineering from Manipal University, Jaipur, before moving to Mumbai to explore opportunities in content creation and mainstream media. She first gained popularity during the Covid-19 lockdown with relatable and humorous skits that resonated with young audiences. Over time, she became a recognized face in the influencer community, collaborating with brands like Nike, Maybelline, Meta, Swiggy, and Amazon. Her rapid rise also earned her a spot on Forbes’ Top 100 Digital Stars list.

How much does Apoorva Mukhija earn?

Here’s what Apoorva Mukhija does for a living and how much she actually earns. Recently, reports suggested that the influencer earns Rs. 2.5 lakh per day and has a net worth of Rs. 41 crore, according to Business Today. Apoorva responded to these claims on her Instagram story, writing, “Galat hai bhai?????” She clarified that these figures are exaggerated, stating, “I’m everywhere, but my net worth is not even close to Rs. 41 crore. I’m not even making one-tenth of that.”

Apoorva also shared a funny incident involving her mother, who saw the reports and asked, “Kaha hai ye saare paise? Kyu nahi hum ghar khareed paa rahe hai?” Apoorva explained that despite being visible online, the actual payments she receives from brands are far lower than reported. She said, “These clothes are rented. I have to return them after this. My heels are dirty, nails are fake, and my watch, which is Rs. 20,000, is the most expensive thing I’m wearing.”

She added that she charges around Rs. 6 lakh for an Instagram reel and Rs. 2 lakh for a story. “Brands are not paying me as much as I ask for,” Apoorva mentioned. She also joked that if she ever earns Rs. 10 crore, she would consider retiring.

Apoorva’s work beyond social media

Apoorva primarily earns as a content creator, producing videos, relatable skits, and lifestyle content. She has also ventured into acting, appearing in the film Nadaaniyan, starring Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Additionally, her participation in reality shows like The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar, has expanded her audience and public recognition.

Recently, Apoorva announced a nationwide India tour, with organizers sharing on Instagram: “Rebel & friend’s energy is hitting your city soon! Apoorva aka @the.rebel.kid is going on a nationwide takeover tour…India, it’s time to vibe.” She reposted the update, saying, “See you in your city,” with the tour scheduled between October and November 2025.

Apart from her work, Apoorva’s personal life has also attracted public attention. She was in a relationship with fellow content creator and investment banker Utsav Dahiya. The two broke up in January 2025, and the fallout resurfaced in August 2025 when Dahiya released a song accusing her of cheating and fabricating lies for sympathy.

The breakup and its aftermath became widely discussed online, making it one of the most talked-about aspects of her personal life. While Apoorva has often made indirect references to past partners in her content, her relationship with Utsav Dahiya has remained the most prominent in public discourse.

