Bigg Boss 19 First Eviction: Who will get eliminated between Natalia, Nagma, Awez, and Mridul? VOTE

Bigg Boss 19 has now entered its third week, and the excitement around the upcoming elimination is building up among fans. After two dramatic weeks, the nomination task for week 3 brought a new twist inside the house. This week, four contestants, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Mridul Tiwari, and Natalia Janoszek, are in danger of eviction.

Week 3 nominations and voting trends

In the recent episode, Bigg Boss introduced a new nomination task called the “19-minute counting.” Unlike individual tasks, this one was carried out in pairs, adding more strategy and tension inside the house. According to online voting trends on Bigg-Boss-Vote.in, Mridul Tiwari is currently leading with the highest number of votes.

As per the data, Awez Darbar stands in second place with 2,187 votes, closely followed by Nagma Mirajkar with 2,185 votes. At the bottom of the list is Natalia Janoszek, who has received the least votes so far. A total of 8,719 people have voted at the time of reporting, indicating that Natalia has the highest chance of being eliminated in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Here’s our Twitter poll on who will get evicted this week:

Is a double elimination possible?

While Natalia appears to be the most vulnerable this week, speculation is also high about a possible double eviction. If makers decide to go ahead with it, both Natalia and Nagma could be leaving the house together. However, there has been no official confirmation yet, and viewers will only find out in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode hosted by Salman Khan.

The nomination task created tense moments among the housemates. During the 19-minute count challenge, Kunicka confronted Tanya and teased her, which led Tanya to break down in tears. Viewers also saw a heated argument between Zeishan, Shehbaaz, Abhishek, and others over a gas knob left open after cooking.

These moments have kept the audience engaged as the show continues to build drama inside the house. But when it comes to eviction, the voting numbers suggest that Natalia may be the one leaving Bigg Boss 19 this week.

