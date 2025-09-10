Bigg Boss 19, September 9, Episode Highlights: Amaal Mallik gets angry at Zeishan Quadri and Baseer Ali for THIS reason; 4 contestants nominated

Bigg Boss 19, September 9, Episode Highlights: The episode begins with housemates discussing Kunickaa Sadanand's remarks about Tanya Mittal's mother, which everyone finds unacceptable. Tanya reveals that Kunickaa told her she hasn't struggled enough in life. During the conversation, Pranit More advises Gaurav Khanna not to bring the issue up again in front of Tanya, as it is triggering her. Gaurav argues. Farrhana Bhatt tells Baseer Ali that the accusations against Kunickaa are big and reflect badly on her.

Bigg Boss then calls Natalia Janoszek and Mridul Tiwari for the nomination task while other contestants are busy distracting them. Awez Darbar informs Tanya that Kunickaa is aware of her sensitive points. Zeishan Quadri and Neelam Giri perform the task. Tanya distracts Zeishan and tells him that he is responsible for her negative image. Meanwhile, Farrhana confronts Neelam about her performance.

Amaal Mallik decides to purposely get nominated because he knows Kunickaa will also be nominated as his partner. Although Natalia warns him against this move, Amaal insists he wants to teach Kunickaa a lesson for her hurtful comments.

Later, Ashnoor Kaur tells Abhishek Bajaj that he shouldn't have tried to save Nagma Mirajkar and Awez Darbar from nominations, as they are now upset with his move.

Bigg Boss questions Amaal about his decision not to perform the task properly. Amaal explains that he wants to punish Kunickaa for her comment about Tanya's family. Bigg Boss reminds him that he cannot nominate himself, and Amaal agrees to perform the task properly.

During the nomination task, Amaal Mallik and Kunickaa Sadanand participate. Tanya lashes out at Kunickaa for her personal comment about her mother and criticizes her remark on struggling. Neelam also expresses that Kunickaa was wrong in this scene. Gaurav questions Kunickaa about her comment towards Tanya and slams her for judging his profession.

Tanya questions Zeishan for not distracting Kunickaa. He says that he has already confronted her and does not want to engage again.

Neelam speaks with Kunickaa regarding her remarks towards Tanya, and Kunickaa gives her explanation. Gaurav informs Amaal that Zeishan, Baseer, and Nehal did not distract Kunickaa during the task.

Amaal Mallik loses calm on Baseer Ali and Zeishan Quadri

Amaal Mallik loses his temper at Baseer Ali and Zeishan for not distracting Kunickaa. Zeishan argues that he has already criticized Kunickaa and did not think it was necessary to do it again. Amaal becomes furious at their lack of support for Tanya.

Baseer explains to Amaal that he had asked Zeishan Quadri to participate. Amaal insists that this was the time to stand against wrongdoing and highlights how he and Zeishan usually do so. Amaal further advises Neelam not to perform the task and avoid being friends with Kunickaa.

Baseer informs Kunickaa that Amaal is provoking everyone against her and claims that Gaurav has influenced Amaal. Amaal continues to question everyone for not standing up against Kunickaa. Baseer, frustrated with Amaal's tone, states that he won't tolerate Amaal's anger next time.

Nominated contestants

Bigg Boss addresses Baseer for failing to adhere to the rules during the nomination task and for not making a decision when Kunickaa put cotton earbuds in. He then announces the list of nominated contestants. Those who failed to calculate the time accurately, which was close to 19 minutes, are Natalia and Mridul. Therefore, the nominated contestants this week are Natalia Janoszek, Mridul Tiwari, Awez Darbar, and Nagma Mirajkar.

Later, Amaal apologizes to Baseer, Zeishan, and Nehal for his outburst. Nehal mentions that Amaal's anger allowed Gaurav and Abhishek to speak. Gaurav advises Amaal not to be influenced by others. Nehal informs the group that Kunickaa has decided not to cook breakfast. Baseer attempts to convince her, but she declines. Neelam decides to take over breakfast duties.

Nehal and Farrhana discuss how no one has considered Kunickaa's perspective on the issue. Nehal points out that although Tanya was crying uncontrollably, she was still able to speak clearly. Farrhana criticizes Tanya's tears as fake, and Nehal comments on Tanya's unusual behavior. Zeishan and Baseer believe Amaal's anger was not required.

The following morning, Zeishan and Amaal discuss Tanya's behavior. They say that she is kind, but that the situation wasn't real. Farrhana and Nehal call Abhishek foolish, which leads to a quarrel after Nagma says that Nehal mocked Abhishek's last name.

Tanya expresses her distress over Amaal's hurt feelings. She states that she is the only one who understands him, and he agrees. She advises Amaal to sleep peacefully, saying that he was the only one who took a stand for her and did the right thing.

Amaal speaks to Kunickaa about her fight with Tanya. He tells her that she was in the wrong. Kunickaa defends her actions and questions Amaal about the situation.

Kunickaa tells Baseer and Nehal that Tanya keeps mentioning her mother, due to which she made a comment on her mother. Tanya overhears this and complains to Amaal. Shehbaz teases Zeishan. Baseer and Kunickaa discuss how Tanya influences everyone. The episode concludes.

