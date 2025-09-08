Bigg Boss 19 Nomination: Tanya Mittal cries inconsolably after Kunickaa Sadanand tells her, 'Basic chize aapki maa ne aapko nahi sikhaya'

Bigg Boss 19 contestants are leaving no stone unturned to survive in the game. In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the housemates were surprised when Shehbaz Badesha entered as a wildcard contestant. Now, as competition has intensified, the nomination tasks are also getting tough. The makers shared a new promo of the upcoming nomination task during which Tanya Mittal breaks down in tears.

Contestants perform nomination task in Bigg Boss 19

JioHotstar uploaded a new promo of Bigg Boss 19, offering the audience a glimpse of the upcoming episode. In this promo, Bigg Boss announces the nomination task. The task is for the contestants to count for 19 minutes to remain safe during the eviction.

While Nagma Mirajkar performs this task, Baseer Ali tries to distract her by saying, "Aisa lag raha hai Awez apna assistant lekar aaya hai (It looks like Awez has brought his assistant into the house)."

Watch glimpse of Bigg Boss 19 nomination task

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bajaj tries to instigate Pranit More to press the buzzer while the latter counts minutes during the task. Ashnoor Kaur, on the other hand, slams Farrhana Bhatt by telling her that she doesn't have a heart.

Shehbaz Badesha distracts Gaurav Khanna by saying, "Jaisi aapki game chal rahi hai, game nahi group baazi hai (The way your game is going, it doesn't seem like a game but groupism)."

Nehal Chudasama tells Abhishek Bajaj, "Tum sirf bel budhi lagte ho (You are dumb)."

Tanya Mittal breaks down

Kunickaa Sadanand tells Tanya Mittal, "Basic chize aapki maa na aapko nahi sikhaya (Basic things your mother hasn't taught you)."

During this, Tanya breaks down inconsolably and becomes breathless, complaining that Kunickaa cannot drag her mother into this.

Gaurav questions Kunickaa, "Dushman ho lekin itna toh mat giro na (You are an enemy, but don't stoop so low)."

Why did Kunickaa Sadanand say this to Tanya Mittal?

JioHotstar had shared a promo before sharing a glimpse of the nomination process. In this promo, Tanya Mittal was seen cutting vegetables when she saw a small worm and felt dirty about it. Tanya mentioned how she had seen a worm for the first time. Kunickaa looked shocked and told her that she would learn many things if she spent more time in the kitchen.

Tanya questions Kunickaa, "Saara aapka women empowerment rasoi se kyu chaalu hota hai? (Why does your women empowerment start in the kitchen?)"

Watch promo here-

Kunickaa instantly tells her, "Quiet!" Tanya retorts, "Khaana banana nahi aata toh tumhari mummy ne sanskar nahi diye hai (If I don't know to cook so my mom has not taught me values)."

Tanya questions Kunickaa's statement about her personality. Kunickaa argues, complaining that Tanya makes everyone feel small. The promo ends.

Bigg Boss 19 airs every day.

