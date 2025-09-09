Naagin 7 Twist: Ektaa Kapoor to lock not one but two leading ladies in new season

Ektaa Kapoor's unique storytelling and engaging plot twists have been a major part of Indian television. She started the Naagin franchise in 2015, and it became a cult show in the country. Now, the seventh season of the show is set to air. An official announcement has been made, and the process of casting the female leads is underway. This season, the major twist is that the show will now feature two leading ladies instead of one.

Ektaa Kapoor announces a big twist in Naagin 7

Taking to her Instagram account, Ektaa Kapoor recently uploaded a new video sharing an update about Naagin 7. She was seen discussing the show with her team members. She even shared that there will be two Naagins in Naagin 7.

She said, "Sitting with my Kyunki (Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi) team." She then panned the camera towards her team members and shared that they are discussing Tanu's (her team member) favorite topic - "Who will be Naagin?"

Watch Ektaa Kapoor's video here-

Ektaa Kapoor continued, "I'm giving you some hints. There are going to be 2 Naagins - one is Tanu, one more is being cast." Panning her camera to Siddharth (her team member), Ektaa quipped, "We are looking at Naag Devta also."

The filmmaker further asked her followers to suggest names for the protagonists of Naagin 7. She said, "Need your suggestions, give some names. Some of your favorite actors, whom we can cast."

She said that she would upload this clip as a post, and fans can leave a comment suggesting the names of the lead actresses of Naagin.

Netizens react

After Ektaa uploaded this video on her Instagram, fans were quick to flood the comment section of this post with their comments. Several suggested names of various Television actresses for playing the lead in Naagin 7.

One user commented, "Chahat jeniwer Priyanka Rubina alisha panwar now your choice mam."

Another fan wrote, "Mam surbhi joti." One more netizen commented, "Chahat panday, isha Malviya."

Take a look at netiznes comments here-

For the uninformed, Naagin 7 official announcement was made on August 24. The first teaser of the show was released on Colors TV social media platform. However, more details of this supernatural show are still kept under wraps.

Naagin 6 premiered on February 12, 2022, and July 9, 2023. Tejasswi Prakash played the lead role in the sixth season.

