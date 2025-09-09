Anupamaa BIG Twist: Will Anupama lose her eyesight ahead of dance competition against Raahi? WATCH

Anupamaa makers leave no stone unturned to keep the audience hooked. Because of its engaging twists and turns, ardent fans of the show never miss an opportunity to watch the episodes. Now, the face-off between Anupama and Raahi is currently going on in the show. The makers have now dropped a promo giving a glimpse of the upcoming big twist. This twist promises to change the storyline, and there is a possibility that Anupama and Raahi's strained relationship might get better.

Advertisement

Anupamaa's big twist

Star Plus uploaded a new promo of Anupamaa on their official social media page, offering fans a glimpse of the upcoming twist. In this promo, it is seen that the grand Taal Se Taal dance competition is announced, where both Anupama and Raahi are competing against each other. Both are getting support from cities across the country. The Shah family, the Kothari family, and many have come to support Anupama and Raahi.

However, as the competition is about to begin, Anupama's vision gets blurred. She finds it difficult to see clearly, and her eyesight turns dark. The caption of the promo reads, "Taal se Taal ke rang manch par, Anupama aur Rahi ka zabardast face-off... Lekin beech performance kya hua Anupama ki nazro ko? Kya woh apni himmat se iss andhere ko hara paayegi?"

Watch Anupamaa's new promo here-

This new twist is set to be introduced in the show and leave audiences shocked. It will be interesting to see whether Anupama will be able to perform in the dance competition or not, or if she will quit because of the trouble in her eyesight.

Advertisement

If her condition worsens, fans can expect an extremely emotional turn in the story. Will Raahi support her mother in the difficult time? Will their differences resolve? All this will be seen in the upcoming episodes of the show.

Netizens react

After this promo was shared, netizens quickly reacted to the upcoming twist in Anupamaa. Many extended their support to Anupama as she competes against Raahi. One fan wrote, "Meri anudi hi jitegi anupam," another fan commented, "Anupama hi jitegi," and so on; the comments continued.

Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly, Adrija Roy, Shivam Khajuria and many others in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: ‘Rupali Ganguly is our punching bag,’ says Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-star Sumeet Raghavan on his friendship with actress