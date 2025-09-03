Is Sarabhai vs Sarabhai 3 in the making? Sumeet Raghavan breaks silence in exclusive unfiltered interview

Sumeet Raghavan, the popular actor of the entertainment industry, has proved his versatility every time he appeared on screen. Over the years, he has portrayed numerous characters in various projects and won hearts. However, one such character that made him a household name is Sahil from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. The 2004 hit sitcom is still a fan favorite show and remains everyone's favorite. Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Sumeet spoke about the third season of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai 3.

Advertisement

Is Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Season 3 coming?

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sumeet Raghavan broke his silence on Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Season 3. Following the success of the first two seasons, he was asked if a third season is on the way. He explained that every time the original team reunites, rumors about a new season tend to surface.

Sumeet clarified that a third season is not coming anytime soon. He elaborated, saying, "Aapne ek chiz kardi, haasil ki. Ab usko emulate karna bohot mushkil ho jaata hai (You created something once and achieved something special. It becomes very difficult to emulate that)."

Watch Sumeet Raghavan's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai reflected on the 10 episodes created in 2015, noting that even years later, comparisons occur and people say, 'It's not the same as before.' He questioned why they should attempt to recreate it.

Sumeet continued, "Ek Taj Mahal bann gaya hai ab aap usse nahi bana sakte. Bhale same karagir ho lekin voh nahi banega (A Taj Mahala is made and it can't be remade again even if there are same workers)."

Advertisement

The actor shared how the first season created a huge impact on the hearts of the audience. He added, "Right from the Mona Lisa painting to the clock to the pillars. Humara ghar red, mummy papa ka ghar blue, toh ye itna typical South Bombay ghar tha ki second season mai people started missing that (From the Mona Lisa painting to the clock to the pillars. Our home was red, while my parents' home was blue; it depicted a typical South Bombay household, and in the second season, people started missing that essence)."

Sumeet revealed that whenever the third season is discussed during meetings, he says, "Chhod do. Yeh rehne do. Let us just enjoy."

On the professional front, Sumeet Raghavan was last seen in Wagle Ki Duniya.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sumeet Raghavan slams ‘television actor’ stigma, calls TRP race a 'vicious circle': 'That's the minus point of...'