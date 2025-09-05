Bigg Boss 19: 'Kaun hai tu beech mai ghusne waali?': Amaal Mallik slams Farrhana Bhatt in new promo

Bigg Boss 19's new promo gives a glimpse of the upcoming episode. The show is set to complete its second week, and alliances and friendships have been formed. In the latest promo, it is seen that Amaal Mallik and Farrhana Bhatt get into a massive argument. This happens after Kunickaa Sadanand and Zeishan Quadri argue over food.

Advertisement

Amaal Mallik slams Farrhana Bhatt

Colors TV uploaded a new promo of Bigg Boss 19 on their official page. In this clip, it is seen that Baseer Ali questions Tanya Mittal for telling housemates to take puris as she was frying them. Tanya wasn't eating, but she told Baseer that she would talk to him after eating. Baseer points out that she is not eating, but Kunickaa Sadanand is.

Tanya gets angry and tells him, "Faltu mai mat chilao (Don't yell for no reason)" and walks away.

Watch Amaal Mallik and Farrhana Bhatt's argument here-

Later, Farrhana Bhatt tells Kunickaa that Tanya told everyone she was cooking food with Neelam and that no one was prevented from taking any food. Farrhana says that Tanya questioned how Kunickaa could stop anyone from taking food, since she herself had never stopped anyone. Farrhana tells Kunickaa that Tanya is behaving differently in front of her.

Advertisement

Amaal Mallik, who was seated there, tells Farrhana, "It's best you stay out. We all stay out. Kisiko ghusne ka nahi. Agar 2 log ki ladayi hai, 2 log mai ladne do. Khatam hone do (Let's not interrupt. If it's a fight of 2 people, it should remain between 2 people. Let it end)."

Farrhana explains, "Mai kisi ke beech mei nahi (I'm not involved in anyone's fight)."

Amaal instantly retorts, "Tu Baseer ki representative hai? (Are you Baseer's representative?)" Farrhana denies, and Amaal asks her to stay away from the fight as it is not her fight.

Amaal mentions that it's Zeishan Quadri and Kunickaa's fight, and no one should interfere.

Farrhana said that she was conveying what Tanya said. Amaal said, "Then you do your drama as you always do." Amaal tells her that no one is interfering. Farrhana said that she has her own perspective.

Amaal yells, "There is no reason to have a perspective. Kaun hai tu beech mai ghusne waali? (Who are you to interfere in between?)" The promo ends.

Advertisement

Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, airs every day.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19: After Tanya Mittal's shocking revelations about her personal life go viral, Shilpa Shirodkar says 'If you were in our season toh...'