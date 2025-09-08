EXCLUSIVE Interview: Tanishaa Mukerji calls reality shows 'traumatic', says 'Sirf jo unko chahiye wo aapko dikha rahe hai'

Popular actress Tanishaa Mukerji participated in several reality shows during her professional journey. She impressed many with her real personality and became a household name. Recently, while speaking to Pinkvilla, the actress explained how reality shows are 'traumatic' and even mentioned how self-image gets impacted because of the non-fiction series.

Tanishaa Mukerji claims reality shows are traumatic

In a chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Tanishaa Mukerji if her life changed after doing Television reality shows. Answering this question, she stated, "Reality shows are traumatic. It's trauma bonding. Zindagi mai joh trauma experience nahi kiya hai voh ek reality show mai mil jaayega aapko (You can experience trauma in ways you might not have in real life)."

She explained that while reality shows can be entertaining, they can also be distressing. Tanishaa shared her motivation for participating, stating, "I did it because I am a very adventurous spirit."

She mentioned that she enjoys trying new things without thinking about the consequences.

Mukerji pointed out, "That's maybe not the best thing. Kabhi kabhi sochna padta hai ki consequences ke baare mai (Sometimes you need to think about the consequences). But I think that's life and why not."

When asked how reality shows affect self-image and career, Tanishaa acknowledged its impact. She explained, "Reality show jab aapko ek kirdaar bana deta hai toh fir aap uske liye typecast ho jaate ho. And more so kyuki log sochte hai aap vaise hi ho. And usko todne mai bohot mushkil hota. So you have to be very careful with reality shows (When a reality show gives you a particular character, you become typecast. More importantly, people start to believe you are that character, and breaking free from that image can be very challenging. So, you have to be very careful with reality shows)."

She revealed that while many believe they can be themselves on these shows, the reality is different.

The Bigg Boss 7 fame said, "You can't be yourself because koi aur aapko edit karke aapko dikha raha hai. 24/7 aapko nahi dikha rahe hai camera pe. Sirf joh unko chahiye voh dikha rahe hai. (You can't be yourself because someone else edits and shows you. You're not being shown 24/7 on the camera. They're only showing what they want.)"

The actress added, "Ek baar aapka voh character establish kar lenge voh reality show mai, usko todne mai bohot mushkil hota hai (Once you establish a character on a reality show, it's tough to redefine yourself)."

Tanishaa mentioned that she personally isn’t affected by not having work, but many others are. Although she doesn't meet people often, when she does, they often bring up her season of Bigg Boss with a smirk on their faces.

She explained that these reactions don't bother her because "He saw what they showed in the show." She added, "Voh chahte hai ki aap invest ho jaao ek character mei aur voh dusre character ko villain banayenge (They want you to invest in a character while portraying another as the villain)."

Kajol's sister mentioned how it is the edited version that is shown to the people.

Tanishaa Mukerji has been a part of Bigg Boss 7, Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and more.

