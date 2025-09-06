Bigg Boss 19, September 5, Episode Highlights: Tanya Mittal reveals reason for apologizing to Kunickaa Sadanand, says 'Game plan mai kiya'

Bigg Boss 19, September 5, Episode Highlights: Abhishek Bajaj appreciates Tanya Mittal and Mridul Tiwari for their support. Nehal Chudasama and Farrhana Bhatt discuss Abhishek lifting the latter during the task. Farrhana expresses her anger at his gesture while talking to Nehal.

Tanya Mittal reveals why she apologized to Kunickaa Sadanand

Tanya Mittal then shares with Neelam Giri that she is feeling bad about the way Kunickaa Sadanand behaved with her. Neelam asks Tanya why she apologized to Kunickaa. Tanya admits that apologizing to Kunickaa was her game plan.

She says, "Maine game plan mai kiya Neelam. Kyuki agar apan apna group tod lenge na toh apan kamzor ho jayenge (I did that in game plan. If we break our group, we will be weak)."

She tells Neelam that Kunickaa never listens to anyone so she said sorry to end the topic.

Nehal Chudasama and Farrhana Bhatt argue with everyone

Nehal Chudasama expresses to Farrhana that no one believes Abhishek's actions were wrong. She then shares her disappointment with Baseer Ali for not standing up for Farrhana. Nehal suggests that if Baseer had lifted Ashnoor or Nagma, the entire situation could have been different.

In a conversation with Zeishan and Natalia, Baseer mentions that Nehal seemed to be trying to provoke a reaction from Natalia when she fell. He notes that while Natalia took it sportingly, Nehal appeared to be instigating her to create a scene. Zeishan and Natalia agree with Baseer’s observation.

In the presence of Nehal, Ashnoor discusses the incident with Farrhana. Nehal emphasizes that what happened is wrong and questions why no one has addressed it. She criticizes everyone for sitting with Abhishek and continuing the conversation. Farrhana voices her frustration, stating that no one checked on her well-being and similarly calls out Baseer for not standing up for her.

Nagma and Ashnoor mention that Abhishek apologized. During this discussion, Nehal tells Ashnoor that had Baseer lifted her, the situation would have been different. Ashnoor counters Nehal, accusing her of making it personal. Nehal continues to question everyone for their lack of support toward Farrhana.

Farrhana agrees with Nehal and confronts Baseer for not taking action against Abhishek.

Farrhana demands that Baseer punish Abhishek as a captain. She states that if he doesn’t, she will not perform any duties. Tanya advises Abhishek to have a one-on-one conversation with Farrhana and apologize to her. Zeishan tells Farrhana that she can assign her duties to Abhishek and promises her that everyone will ensure he fulfils them.

The next morning, Gaurav encourages Farrhana to speak with Abhishek privately and not be influenced by Nehal. In a conversation with Awez, Abhishek admits that he jokingly lifted Farrhana during the task without realizing the impact of his actions.

Chaos over food

When Gaurav, Abhishek, and Zeishan are about to have food, Kunickaa Sadanand firmly instructs them to wait until all the puris are fried to ensure there is enough for everyone. They keep food back. She emphasizes that they should finish their duties before eating.

Zeishan informs Baseer about Kunickaa's order to hold back their breakfast. Baseer decides to question Kunickaa about it. Meanwhile, Zeishan decides not to eat his food.

Baseer confronts Kunickaa for not letting Zeishan eat, expressing his objection. Amaal, Tanya, Baseer, and Gaurav show their support for Zeishan. Tanya urges Zeishan to eat but he decides to skip lunch to teach Kunickaa a lesson.

Later, an argument ensues between Kunickaa and Zeishan, where Zeishan loses his temper and lashes out at her. Tanya shares her concerns with Ashnoor, mentioning that Kunickaa was wrong for asking Zeishan to set his food aside after he had already placed it on his plate.

Kunickaa breaks down, feeling that Zeishan is overreacting. Tanya and Neelam comfort her. Later, Baseer questions Neelam and Tanya for suggesting Zeishan take the puris. This leads to another dispute. Farrhana tells Kunickaa that Tanya stated she allows everyone to eat.

Baseer and Tanya continue to argue about the situation. Farrhana calls out Tanya for changing her statements. Tanya cries. Amaal advises Farrhana to avoid getting involved in the conflict, suggesting that she and Baseer are purposely interfering. Farrhana and Amaal get into an argument over this advice.

Baseer expresses to Gaurav his frustration that the girls in the house are playing the victim card. Later, Farrhana and Amaal resolve their differences through discussion. Towards the end of the episode, Awez proposes to Nagma on her birthday, and all housemates celebrate the moment together. The episode ends.

