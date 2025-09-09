Bigg Boss 19, September 8, Episode Highlights: Tanya Mittal cries as she recalls personal life hardships: 'Mai 19 saal ki thi meri shaadi ho...'

Bigg Boss 19, September 8, Episode Highlights: The episode starts with Abhishek Bajaj teasing Shehbaz Badesha for his belly fat. Awez Darbar recalls his heartbreak. Shehbaz talks to Natalia and leaves the contestants in splits. While getting ready, Tanya Mittal says that she is not getting ready properly in the Bigg Boss house. She gets ready twice at her home. Baseer Ali offers his bed to Natalia as her and Nehal's bed is sealed.

Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar think Gaurav Khanna is making alliances with Pranit More and Farrhana Bhatt. Gaurav thinks about his wife. Upon hearing Amaal's song, Tanya goes down memory lane and remembers her breakup. Shehbaz has fun while Nehal and Kunickaa cook.

Baseer Ali complains about Bigg Boss 19

Baseer Ali mentions how it was his wish to be in Bigg Boss. He says that he is not good with relationships. The actor says that he doesn't feel he is in Bigg Boss and complains about him not being discussed during weekend ka vaar. Baseer says that he is not addressed during weekend ka vaar. He mentions how no contestant in this season is as competitive and powerful as him. He complains about the weak lineup of contestants.

Shehbaz teases Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj. Contestants discuss them. Everyone teases Mridul Tiwari for being jealous as Natalia is talking to Baseer.

Contestants divided as gas burner was on

Awez Darbar notices that the gas burner was on. Awez and Abhishek question Zeishan. Zeishan agrees that it must have remained on and promises to be cautious. Abhishek complains that it is not a joke and it is a big thing. Zeishan, Nehal, Farrhana Bhatt and Shehbaz promise to be more careful. Zeishan questions Abhishek for making it a big issue.

Abhishek argues that it is scary and it should be discussed. Nehal and Shehbaz assert that Zeishan apologized and asked him to end the topic. When Shehbaz slams Abhishek for making it a big issue to get footage, the latter retorts.

Everyone questions Zeishan, and he reveals that he said sorry to Abhishek, but he is creating an issue unnecessarily. The housemates get divided. Some support Abhishek, some are against. Mridul notes how Nehal's behavior has changed after weeken ka vaar.

Tanya Mittal and Kunickaa Sadanand's argument

Next morning, Tanya finds a worm while cutting vegetables, and she expresses feeling disgusted as it is her first time. Kunickaa Sadanand tells her that she will learn more things if she stays in the kitchen longer. Both get into an argument over this. Tanya complains that Kunickaa always taunts her for not doing kitchen duties. Tanya reveals that Kunickaa told her that her mother hasn't taught her values just because she doesn't know how to cook.

After Tanya tells this to Pranit, the latter questions Kunickaa for passing a remark on Tanya's mother, Kunickaa mentions that she only told Tanya that she should know how to cook. Tanya argues that Kunickaa doesn't let her talk. Tanya loses her calm, complaining about how Kunickaa makes a personal remark. Both get into a big argument. Tanya questions Neelam for not supporting her in her fight with Kunickaa.

Kunickaa clarifies how she only told Tanya that she should know how to cook. Shehbaz teases Baseer for having a good body and pulls Armaan Mallik's leg as the latter starts exercise for the first time.

Shehbaz then mentions how Bigg Boss has changed his family's life. Mridul asks him about his marriage plans, and Shehbaz reveals that as of now, he doesn't want to get married.

Mridul Tiwari and Natalia's conversation about their friendship

Mridul then tells Natalia that he considers her his closest friend and asks her not to talk to everyone the same way she talks to him. Mriul tells her that he feels bad when she talks to other boys. Natalia questions Mridul's friendship as he didn't offer him his bed when her bed was sealed. Mridul tries to explain, but Natalia expresses her disappointment as Mridul talks to Abhishek and the group most of the time.

Later, Natalia informs Pranit, Gaurav, Tanya and Farrhana what Mridul told her. Natalia mentions that she is worried now as Mridul is getting serious and is bothered of her talking to other people.

Nomination Task

Baseer Ali is safe from nomination as he is the captain. Shehbaz Badesha is safe as he is a new contestant. Baseer gets a special power to save one girl, and he saves Nehal Chudasama. Bigg Boss announces the nomination task. Contestants have to play in pairs. They have to count 19 minutes while sitting separately, and other contestants can distract them. One of the two participants can press the buzzer when they feel 19 minutes are over. The ones whose counting isn't close to 19 minutes will be nominated.

Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj are the first to perform the task. Abhishek presses the buzzer after some time but Ashnoor complains that 19 minutes weren't over. Farrhana Bhatt and Pranit More go next.

Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar are third pair. Baseer, Tanya distract Awez. Abhishek goes to Nagma and closes the room door. He tells Nagma that he will not let anyone in who will distract her count. Bigg Boss immediately tells contestants what Abhishek did. Awez and Nagma get nominated because of Abhishek. Awez gets irritated. Nehal and Baseer are happy. Awez questions Abhishek for creating a problem in the task.

All Contestants support Tanya Mittal

Tanya Mittal and Gaurav Khaan are next. Kunickaa goes to distract Tanya and again taunts her about their fights. Kunickaa questions Tanya's profession and mentions how she has not struggled. Kunickaa again tells Tanya that her mother has not taught her values or kitchen duties. When Nagma enters, Tanya bursts out crying because of Kunickaa's effort. Nagma and Neelam console her. Everyone questions her for crying. Kunickaa complains that Tanya cries all the time.

Tanya tells everyone what Kunickaa said. Pranit, Amaal and Zeishan question Kunickaa for her comments on Tanya's mother. Tanya cries inconsolably and gets breathless. Everyone consoles her. Zeishan talks to the camera and tells Kunickaa's son, Ayaan, how his mother is questioning someone's motherhood. Kunickaa remains firm that she commented on Tanya's mother.

Gaurav questions Kunickaa for not talking about Tanya's mother, who is not here. Baseer asks her what she will do if Tanya's mother comes like Ayaan. Abhishek also questions Kunickaa. Tanya continues crying. Zieshan gets angry on Farrhana after the latter asks him not to attack Kunickaa along with everyone else.

While crying, Tanya reveals, "Papa mara meko, mumma bachati thi. Bohot mushkil se business karne ki permission mili, bahar nikalne ki saree pehne ki. Mai 19 saal ki thi meri shaadi ho jaati. Mai toh marne chali gayi thi. Maine bohot ladayi ladi hai (Papa used to hit me, and mummy used to save me. After a lot of struggle, I got permission to do business, to step out, to wear a saree. I could have been married at 19. I decided to end my life. I have fought a lot)."

Gaurav assures her that the whole house is in her support. Shehbaz asks Tanya not to cry as people are gaining footage of her. The episode ends.

