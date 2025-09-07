Bigg Boss 19, September 6, Weekend Ka Vaar Episode Highlights: Salman Khan gets emotional after Kunickaa Sadanand's son reveals her personal life hardships

Bigg Boss 19, September 6, Weekend Ka Vaar Episode Highlights: The Weekend Ka Vaar episode begins with Salman Khan having a playful chat with a rooster. He then sits on a rocking chair and pretends to sleep. Salman then asks Pranit More to get coffee from the storeroom and serve it to Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna, Awez Darbar, and Nagma Mirajkar.

Salman Khan slams five contestants

Salman Khan confronts Amaal Mallik for his constant sleeping and for not following the rules. He reminds Amaal that he wanted to showcase his true identity, yet he spends the whole day asleep. Salman questions why Amaal isn't taking a stand and not being more active. He urges Amaal to change his behavior and lazy habits. He reminds all contestants that their families are watching their every action, including any abusive language.

Salman also criticizes Gaurav Khanna for being inactive in the house. He tells Gaurav that he needs to participate in house matters and stand up against wrongdoings. Salman expresses his concern over contestants using abusive language so early in the season. The host warns that he will not tolerate their behavior. He advises Gaurav to be more vocal.

Salman questions Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, and Nagma Mirajkar for their lack of visibility in the house and warns the five contestants to wake up and get involved.

While addressing all contestants, Salman emphasizes that the audience is smart and can differentiate between made up topics and real situations.

Salman Khan questions Kunickaa Sadanand

Salman then challenges Kunickaa Sadanand for not resolving an issue as a captain and instead stepping down from her responsibilities. He reminds her that she should have taken a stand and fought for her position instead of quitting. When Kunickaa tries to explain, Salman tell her that everyone was supportive of her, yet she let everyone down.

Salman Khan schools Nehal Chudasama

Salman starts by calling out Nehal Chudasama for complaining about Tanya Mittal's bad breath and mentions how it was a personal attack. He criticizes her for having a modeling attitude on a show about personalities. This conversation leaves Tanya in tears. Salman questions Nehal’s outrage, as Tanya was just asking for food.

Salman then discusses the captaincy task and questions Nehal’s seriousness during the task. He accuses her of making a mockery of it.

Salman Khan slams Farrhana Bhatt

Salman gives Farrhana Bhatt a dictionary containing all the abusive language she has used. He angrily questions her about her inappropriate comments and reminds her of her negative statements, particularly the "do kaudi ki ladki" remark about Neelam.

Salman questions Farrhana's profession as a peacemaker when her actions contradict it. He criticizes her attitude and questions her behavior.

Salman expresses strong disapproval of Nehal for what he calls her "selective outrage" inside the house. He reminds the contestants that the audience is smarter than they realize.

He questions Nehal for dragging the incident between Abhishek and Farrhana even though Abhishek had asked multiple apologies an even touched Farrhana’s feet.

Salman Khan gets emotional

Salman questions Farrhana for making inappropriate comments about Kunickaa Sadanand and for questioning her motherhood by dragging her children into the discussion. He mentions that he has known Kunickaa since childhood and is aware of the many hardships she has faced in her life.

Salman then invites Kunickaa's son, Ayaan, to join them. Both Ayaan and Kunickaa become emotional. Ayaan praises his mother, revealing that everyone is proud of her on the show.

As Ayaan speaks, he becomes very emotional. Salman Khan also gets emotional as he see Kunickaa and Ayaan crying inconsolably. Salman shares with Ayaan what Farrhana said about Kunickaa and how she questioned her motherhood. In response, Farrhana apologizes to Ayaan.

Kunickaa Sadanand's personal life hardships

Ayaan tells a heartfelt story about Kunickaa's personal struggles, revealing that she always dreamed of having a family with a husband and children but never received love from her own family. He explains that she was only 17 when she decided to get married.

Ayaan goes on to share that the marriage did not work out and that her son was kidnapped from a hill station. He reveals how Kunickaa fought a long legal battle to regain custody of her son. He said that Kunickaa was entering the film industry to earn money to fight the case.

Ayaan describes how she would take flights between Delhi and Mumbai every week, often leaving her with little money afterward.

After 12 years of fighting the case, Ayaan shares that Kunickaa was finally reunited with her son, and it was her elder son. He adds that despite this struggle, she found love and got married for the second time.

Ayaan explains that Kunickaa moved to the US with her second husband, and he was born there. However, he tells that her second marriage also faced difficulties. He emphasizes that Kunickaa has always dreamed of having a family to care for, and he is grateful that she has finally achieved that.

Ayaan requests everyone not to keep her from living her life and not to comment on her journey. Salman praises Kunickaa and advises the contestants that their negativity towards her is making look them bad. Ayaan then leaves.

After a light-hearted conversation with the contestants, Salman Khan bids them goodbye. Everyone hugs Kunickaa and console her. Kunickaa then asks everyone not to discuss what Farrhana has said or done and to put the topic to rest.

Later, Nehal apologizes to Tanya for a personal remark she made. Tanya reveals that she has not eaten for six days. Nehal promised not to repeat her mistake. The episode concludes.

