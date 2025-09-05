Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal's parents urge trolls to stop dragging them, say every harsh word against their daughter 'cuts them too'

Tanya Mittal is once again in the news as her family has issued an official statement regarding her journey in Bigg Boss 19. Ever since she participated in the show, her shocking revelations about her personal life have left the town talking. Several even mocked her for flashing her privileged life, whereas many alleged that she is faking it. Amid all this chatter, Tanya's parents have issued a statement expressing their worry about their daughter.

Tanya Mittal's parents issue a statement

The statement was uploaded on Tanya Mittal's Instagram. The statement mentioned how they are proud to see their daughter on Bigg Boss 19 and explained how it hurts them to see Tanya being targeted. Her parents urged people to withhold judgment until her Bigg Boss journey ends.

They said, "To everyone questioning her or throwing allegations, we have only one request: please wait until her journey is complete before passing judgments. She deserves that much. Your reels and allegations may win you attention, but they leave scars that last a lifetime."

Take a look at the statement here -

The statement further read, "And please... we ask with folded hands, keep us, her family out of this. This is a very difficult time for us. We never imagined that our daughter, whom we raised with nothing but love, would be subjected to such negativity on such a public stage. Every harsh word cuts us too, in ways you may never understand."

The Bigg Boss 19 contestant's family concluded, "Your reels and allegations may win you attention, but they leave scars that last a lifetime. Please, we ask with folded hands, keep us, her family, out of this. Every harsh word cuts us too, in ways you may never understand."

Speaking about Tanya Mittal's stint in Bigg Boss 19, she has formed a close bond with Neelam Giri and Kunickaa Sadanand in the house. Despite a strong connection, they are seen arguing in the latest episodes over minor issues.

Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, airs every day.

