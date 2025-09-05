Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Promo: Noina admits being in love with Mihir, Pari's request leaves Ajay in shock

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has been winning hearts ever since it returned. The engaging storyline of the show has hooked the attention of the audience. Recently, the makers introduced Barkha Bisht as Mihir's college friend. While Barkha's character Noina is a single entrepreneur, it is now revealed that she is in love with Mihir and, in fact, has always been. This revelation, along with many upcoming twists, promises to keep the viewers engaged.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Promo

Star Plus uploaded a new promo of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi on their official Instagram page. Noina admits to still being in love with Mihir while talking to her friend. She mentions how she likes spending time with him. Angad scolds Vrinda for not valuing time after mentioning in her CV that she values time. Pari requests that Ajay give her a separate room. Ajay looks shocked. Meanwhile, Mihir advises Karan that love requires patience and that life will take a turn. Noina overhears this.

Watch Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's new promo here-

After this promo was uploaded, fans couldn't hold themselves back from reacting to the upcoming twists. Many reacted to the scenes and expressed their honest opinion.

One user expressed their wish to see Angad (played by Rohit Suchanti) and Vrinda's (played by Tanisha Mehta) romance. The comment read, "Looking forward Angad and Vrida."

Some even said, "Please show karan nandini story. They are perfect couple."

Another comment read, "Very much interested in VridAng", and so on, the comments continued.

More about Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi originally aired from July 3, 2000, to November 6, 2008. It featured Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay, Apara Mehta, Mandira Bedi, Jaya Bhattacharya, Ritu Chaudhary and more in pivotal roles. After many years, the Ektaa Kapoor-produced show recently returned.

It features Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay in lead roles. Apart from them, the show stars Barkha Bisht, Rohit Suchanti, Tanisha Mehta, Shagun Sharma, Aman Gandhi, Hiten Tejwani, and Gauri Pradhan in pivotal roles. In the latest TRP report, the show ranked second with a rating of 2.0.

