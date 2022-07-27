EXCLUSIVE: Anupamaa's Sudhanshu Pandey on Paras Kalnawat's 'breach of contract': It's nobody's fault

Paras Kalnawat, who entertained everyone as Samar Shah, won't be seen in Anupamaa anymore. The show's production house released a statement about terminating Paras' services as an actor in Anupamaa as they accused him of "breaching the contract." The news has spread like wildfire and has disappointed many fans. The co-actors are also taken aback by this news, who were clueless about Paras being a part of the show. Pinkvilla exclusively reached out to Sudhanshu Pandey, Paras' onscreen father, who said that not seeing him on set anymore is "unfortunate."

Sudhanshu Pandey: All of us were shocked

Sudhanshu aka Vanraj Shah said, "No, I had no clue about this. On the set, everybody got to know only yesterday (Tuesday, July 26) through the news clipping that stated this has happened. All of us were shocked. I spoke to Paras also and asked him 'How come ya?' I had a chat with him last night. I guess there is some reason because of which this has happened. Sometimes there are certain things we do without realising that it could go in the wrong direction and even if you try to rectify them, the time goes by."

However, Sudhanshu Pandey feels, "It's nobody's fault. Everybody has their own sensibilities and understanding of doing things. Later, when we've realised that you know it may not have been the best thing that you have done. But once you've made a choice, you've got to stick to it, that's how it is right now."

Sudhanshu Pandey and Paras Kalnawat have been a part of this highest-rated show since the first day. "It's very unfortunate and I told Paras that it is very difficult to think that you'll not be there in the show because from day 1 we have all been together. He's been a fun boy on the set also, always up to some or the other mischief. It is unfortunate," concluded the actor.

Production house's statement about Paras Kalnawat's services being terminated

Anupamaa's production house released a statement on Tuesday, that read: "Producer Rajan Shahi, who is known for producing hit shows Anupamaa and Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus has taken a stand to terminate the contract of actor Paras Kalnawat who played Samar in Anupama on account of breach of contract for signing up a show on another channel without any prior intimation. Directors Kut and Rajan Shahi have always been accommodating to actors and never stops any actor's growth. Even in the case of Paras in the past adjustments were made to accommodate the opportunities he used to get and take up with the consent of the production house."

Rajan Shahi said, "We as a production house won't entertain breach of contract. We have terminated his services as an actor with immediate effect. We wish him all the best for his future endeavours."

Paras Kalnawat will now be seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Anupamaa's Sudhanshu Pandey on playing Vanraj Shah for past 2 yrs: I've had not one single day...

