Roadies 18 EXCLUSIVE: Sonu Sood on hosting the show; Getting old & new contestants together for ongoing season

Sonu Sood’s Roadies 18 premiered last week, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor opened up about hosting the show, and his bond with the contestants. “When I reached the set for the first time, I had decided - it’s fine that I am a host - but I also want to be a Roadie like them. All the new and ex Roadies should be able to connect with you. They should feel that, ‘haan yeh apna banda hai’,” he says.

Sonu adds, “They should feel comfortable. ‘He will correct us when we make mistakes, and will encourage us when we perform well’. So we were able to achieve that rapport. We have spent almost 40 to 45 days in South Africa, and travelled from one end of the country to the other. I have seen them change, grow as individuals, and become more responsible in the show. So apart from fun and adventure, this season will also be very inspiring.”

Sonu also elaborates on the concept of getting old and new Roadies together for the ongoing season. “The special thing here is - those who have done Roadies earlier have a different kind of confidence in them. If you have played on a pitch once, you would know how much the ball would turn and swing. Roadies is similar in the sense they would know which mistake would bear what consequence. The new Roadies are raw and enthusiastic,” states the actor.

He further shares, “So when they come together - it’s not important that their thoughts, way of doing things, or life match - but they still have to stay together, travel and perform the tasks together. So if you don’t share that tuning, and don’t perform well then they might have to be eliminated, which no one wants to be. So how they collaborate in difficult circumstances, and try to give their best is the magic of Roadies.”

