Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actor Hania Aamir sets stage on fire at friend’s wedding with Bollywood dance: WATCH

Hania Aamir, who has emerged to be one of the beloved actors in both India and Pakistan, never fails to amaze fans with her performances and social media activities. Her last show, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, broke many records and was a huge hit worldwide. Apart from this, she keeps her fans hooked on her social media handle with her posts. Recently, she attended her friend's wedding and her dance video with her gang has been going super viral.

Advertisement

In a viral video, Hania Aamir can be seen setting the stage on fire with her amazing performance at a friend's wedding. As usual, the actress is decked up in a gorgeous lehenga and looks mesmerizing. Hania and her gang are showcasing their energetic moves on the Bollywood hit song Ding Dong from the Kucch To Hai film starring Tusshar Kapoor and Anita Hassanandani. Her vibrant moves and contagious energy are just irresistible.

Watch Hania Aamir's video here-

Fans are going gaga over Hania's performance and have dropped heartfelt comments on her dance video. One fan wrote, "Yar isko india leke aao koi," another fan commented, "We need hania in India please," and so on the comments continued.

However, in the comment section, one fan expressed her wish to see Hania and Kartik Aaryan together in a Bollywood film. A fan wrote, "@kartikaaryan and @haniaheheofficial looks fab together film makers directors try experiment with them lots of love."

Advertisement

This isn't the first time Hania's dance to a Bollywood song has gone viral. In January, the actress turned heads with her performance at a friend's wedding with her performance of Madhuri Dixit’s iconic number Badi Mushkil Baba Badi Mushkil. This video had also gone super viral and Hania received immense applause for her grace.

For the uninformed, Hania Aamir often makes headlines for her friendship with Indian rapper Badshah. Rumors often suggest that they were dating; however, no one commented on the same.

ALSO READ: Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa's Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum returns to television screens on public demand; see POST