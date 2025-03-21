5 best Pakistani dramas of Imran Abbas that are a must-watch; Ehraam-e-Junoon, Tumharey Husn Kay Naam and more

Pakistani star Imran Abbas is an established actor in the entertainment world who has a massive fanbase. Known for his charming looks and amazing performances, Imran has worked in several Pakistani dramas and has carved an irreplaceable space.

From rom-coms to intense dramatic shows, Imran has showcased his versatility and continues to do so. But if you are wondering which Imran Abbas' drama you should watch first, Pinkvilla is here to help. Here are the top 5 best Pakistani dramas of Imran Abbas.

5 best Pakistani dramas of Imran Abbas that are a must-watch:

1- Ehraam-e-Junoon

Where to watch: Geo Entertainment

Ehraam-e-Junoon starring Imran Abbas, Neelam Muneer and Nimra Khan has been one of the most popular Pakistani dramas of Imran Abbas. The story of the show revolves around a rich stubborn girl Shanzay, who is unable to find a desirable man. However, her opinions change after she meets Shayan (Imran's character).

Shanzay is drawn to him and wants to provide Shayan better lifestyle. However, Shayan refuses to be with Shanzay as he loves Shajela.

Ehraam-e-Junoon promises to take viewers on a rollercoaster ride of emotions as it explores the themes of love, pride, and class differences. The show premiered on May 8, 2023.

2- Koi Chand Rakh

Where to watch: ARY Digital

Koi Chand Rakh is another popular drama of Imran Abbas. Starring Imran, Ayeza Khan, Areeba Habib, Muneeb Butt and more in pivotal roles, the story of the show revolves around four important characters Rabail, Nishal, Umair and Zain. Koi Chand Rakh premiered on July 19, 2018 and went off the air on February 14, 2019. Imran played the role of Zain and his performance was loved by the audience.

3- Tumharey Husn Kay Naam

Where to watch: Green TV Entertainment

Tumharey Husn Kay Naam focuses on the lives of two artists and their passion for art. The show boasts a stellar cast with Imran Abbas and exceptionally talented Saba Qamar in lead roles. This show is one of the most popular Pakistani dramas of Imran Abbas.

4- Thora Sa Haq

Where to watch: ARY Digital

Thora Sa Haq again stars Imran Abbas and Ayeza Khan in lead roles. This on-screen pair is often praised for their chemistry and in this Pakistani show, they simply won hearts again with their performances. Imran gained appreciation for his acting prowess and left fans stunned. The show premiered from October 23, 2019 to June 10, 2020.

5- Darr Khuda Say

Where to watch: Har Pal Geo

Darr Khuda Say starred Sana Javed, Imran Abbas and a few others in important roles. Just like the above-mentioned dramas, this Pakistani show is also a must-watch. Sana essays the role of Afreen. To support her family, she takes up a job where she meets her boss Shahwaiz (essayed by Imran) who is accustomed to harassing girls. The story revolves around the struggles that women face with harassment in the workplace.

Apart from the Pakistani entertainment industry, Imran Abbas has also showcased his acting chops in Indian films. Imran has worked in several popular Bollywood movies like Creature 3D, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and a few more.

