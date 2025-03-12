Aditi Sharma's estranged husband Abhineet Kaushik exposes SHOCKING truth for hiding their marriage; reveals how duo met

Television actress Aditi Sharma's name has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons! The news of her secret marriage was disclosed on March 11 as her husband Abhineet Kaushik has accused Aditi of cheating on him. According to Abhineet, Aditi had an affair with her recent show Apollena co-star Samarthya Gupta. Now, in a recent interview, Abhineet revealed why Aditi asked him to keep their marriage secret and even disclosed how they met.

In an interview with Saas Bahu Aur Betiyaan, Aditi Sharma's estranged husband, Abhineet Kaushik, revealed that Aditi expressed concerns about how marriage would be viewed in her career as a "taboo." She believed that being married could hinder her job opportunities, and even if she did manage to get work, it would likely be low-budget projects. As a result, she asked Abhineet to keep their marriage a secret.

Abhineet was also asked to share details about their first meeting and the story of their relationship. Abhineet shared, "We met in an acting online class during the second lockdown (June 2021). I then came to Bombay to meet her, and I had plans for four days. On 5th day, instead of going back, I shifted to Bombay. That's how things started, it was totally mutual."

Abhineet emphasised that it was never one-sided and that everything happened naturally. He recalled that the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 fame lived with her parents, and in February 2022, Aditi's parents returned. After this, Aditi and Abhineet lived in each other's house.

Abhineet shared that he holds a degree in transportation design and works as a product designer. He also has experience as a professor. However, he revealed that Aditi pressured him to leave his job as a professor. He explained that he was Aditi's manager, did her PR, handled her accounts, and served as her driver, cook, and maid.

Kaushik mentioned that even after their marriage, things were smooth until December 2024. Abhineet mentioned that in December, a new actor, Samarthya Gupta, entered the show, and he felt Aditi's inclination towards him. Abhineet said that Aditi invited Samarthya to their party despite his disapproval. He recalled that during this party, he sensed Aditi's inclination towards Samarthya.

The actress' estranged husband said that he then caught Aditi and Samarthya's flirty messages. After Kaushik confronted Aditi for the same, the actress told him, "Samarthya is young. He is my younger brother. I can call him my younger brother. Even he says that we are like siblings."

Abhineet revealed that he decided to end the discussion after Aditi assured him that there was nothing. Later, again he saw more flirtatious messages on Aditi's phone where the actress and her Apollena co-star are tagging their bond as "Nanoship".

Samarthya called Aditi "babydoll." Abhineet said that he confronted Aditi for her chats with Samarthya, after which Aditi started deleting all the messages. As the controversy began, Aditi and Abhineet decided to part ways legally.