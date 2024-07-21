Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha share FIRST PIC of baby girl; Aishwarya Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Gauahar Khan and more extend love

New parents Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are blooming with happiness as they have embraced parenthood for the first time. The couple have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Calling it the 'biggest collab,' Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha shared this joyous news with fans on July 20 on social media.

Celebrities across the entertainment industry including Television have extended their love to the new parents and showered love on the newborn.

Celebrities show love for Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha's baby girl:

Taking to their social media handles, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha shared the first glimpse of their baby girl's feet. Reacting to this adorable snap, Aishwarya Sharma commented, "Awwwww congratulations," Archana Puran Singh wrote, "Omg. Such happy news !! All my love to the three of you God bless the lil angel And congratulations to the proud and happy mommy and daddy," and Gauahar Khan said, "Many congratulations god bless ur beautiful family."

Take a look Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's daughter's PIC:

Check out celeb comments here-

Sharing a picture of their little one's feet, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha wrote, "Doing a collab post to announce the biggest collab of our lives!! We’ve been blessed indeed. Our baby girl continues to keep us very very busy. So Thank you all for your love and blessings.."

More celebs extend good wishes:

Karan V Grover commented, "Blessings all the way," Surbhi Jyoti penned, "Congratulations guys," Mona Singh, Karishma K Tanna, and Ridhima Pandit wished "congratulations" to the new parents.

Bigg Boss OTT fame Neha Bhasin commented, "Congratulations sending loads of love and light towards this bundle of joy and healing love to mumma bear." Adhvik Mahajan said, "Hearties Congratulations guys…Stay Blessed U all," Vikas Gupta said, "Stay Blessed little one," Jaswir Kaur commented, "Many Many Congratulations," and so on the amazing comments continued.

Check out celeb comments here-

About Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's baby arrival:

For those who have come late, the popular Bollywood celeb couple embraced parenthood on July 16, 2024. Sharing this amazing news, the duo released a joint statement expressing their feelings. Their statement read, "We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed..."

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha got married on October 4, 2022, in Lucknow.

Pinkvilla Team wishes new parents heartiest congratulations!!

