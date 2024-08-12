Anupamaa Written Update, August 12: While nursing an injury, Anupama portrayed by Rupali Ganguly receives a call and rushes to confront Anuj played by Gaurav Khanna. She reveals that Aadhya is alive, explaining that Devika informed her that Aadhya has been staying with child welfare services.

Anupama accuses Ankush and Barkha of deceiving Anuj, but Anuj remains skeptical and insists on more information before taking action. Anupama tells Anuj that Aadhya is in foster care, but when he asks about the foster parents, she admits she's still trying to find out. Anuj, emotional, says he can't handle false hope.

Anupama is determined to find Aadhya and promises to track her down. Meanwhile, Anuj is haunted by memories of Aadhya. Titu and Dimple argue after Titu questions her decision to raise the dance academy's fees. Dimple defends it as a smart business move and suggests Titu take a lesson from Vanraj.

Titu refuses to take Vanraj's advice on anything, so Dimple calls him a loser. Later, Titu helps Nandita with her daughter and bags, which surprises Dimple. She thinks Vanraj won’t like Titu helping Nandita.

Anupama asks Yashdeep for help finding Aadhya, worried about Anuj. She prays for God to watch over both of them. Meanwhile, Aadhya tries to call for help but is stopped by someone.

Devika tells Anupama that Aadhya isn't in foster care, which makes Anuj angry who thinks Anupama lied. Anuj shuts himself away in despair. Anupama dreams that he hurts himself and wakes up scared but more determined to find Aadhya.

Dimple and Titu argue again after Titu donates toys to Nandita's child, making Dimple question his motives. Titu clarifies he's preparing a donation for Ansh's school charity and tells Dimple to see things clearly.

Despite this, Dimple is still troubled by her concerns about Titu and Nandita. Meanwhile, Vanraj suspects Meenu might have feelings for Sagar but reassures himself that she is following his instructions.

Leela misses Hasmuk, and Anupama prays for their reunion. Anuj, choosing to trust Anupama one last time, gives her the time she needs to find Aadhya. Devika also keeps searching for Aadhya, while Anupama stays hopeful for the child's safe return.

