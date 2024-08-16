Anupamaa Written Update, August 16: Anupama played by Rupali Ganguly gets emotional and is surprised to find Anuj portrayed by Gaurav Khanna busy decorating the wall with Aadhya's portrait. She steps forward to help him.

Meanwhile, Meenu feels uneasy, thinking about Sagar and questioning why she feels so alone in the Shah household. Vanraj tells Meenu that he got the bullies from her college expelled and asks what's troubling her. Meenu opens up to him, sharing that recent events have upset her. Vanraj offers her comfort and reassurance.

Pakhi and Toshu notice that Vanraj is still kind to Meenu despite her mistakes. Pakhi accuses Kinjal and Meenu of betraying her, while Toshu says Pakhi isn't being responsible. Pakhi defends herself.

Sagar feels anxious as he thinks about Meenu. Meanwhile, Anupama shares her concerns about Aadhya with Devika. Bala tells Sagar to apologize to Meenu for hurting her.

While talking to Vanraj, Meenu mentions his problems with Anupama. Vanraj blames Anupama for her situation and tells Meenu to focus on her career and make him proud.

Sagar attempts to call Meenu, but they can’t reach each other. Vanraj tells Meenu not to anger him by visiting Aasha Bhawan. Bala advises Sagar to try reaching out to Meenu again later. Meanwhile, Anupama is shocked to see Indra on the road, clearly unwell and distressed. She asks bystanders to stop recording and help instead. Bala bought a mirror as a gift for Indra, while Hasmuk teases him. Bala is concerned about Indra’s condition.

Advertisement

Anupama decides to take Indra to Aasha Bhawan and reassures her during the journey. Meanwhile, Sagar sees Meenu, who is excited to see Hasmuk. Vanraj allows Meenu to visit Hasmuk, who is equally happy to see her.

Hasmuk invites Meenu to visit him anytime and prays for her future, hoping she finds a good partner. Meanwhile, Anupama struggles to get Indra to Aasha Bhawan and expresses frustration with bystanders who are recording instead of helping.

Ansh's teacher reports his poor behavior towards Dimple and Titu. Dimple reacts disrespectfully and decides to transfer Ansh to another school. Titu apologizes to the teacher for Ansh's actions. Meanwhile, Anupama struggles to get Indra to the Bhawan as no one offers help.

ALSO READ: MTV Splitsvilla X5: Kashish Kapoor PUBLICLY APOLOGIZES Digvijay Rathee for choosing money over winner's title; drops post