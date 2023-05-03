Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash purchases house in Dubai; 7 lesser-known facts about her

Tejasswi Prakash needs no introduction. One of the most bankable actresses in the television industry today, Tejasswi has carved a place for herself. From making stunning fashion statements to romancing Karan Kundrra; the actress is all over the news these days for one thing or the other. Currently, she essays the role of Prathna in Ekta Kapoor's hit show Naagin 6.

It’s not unusual for fans to be curious about Tejasswi’s life. While the actress maintains an active social media life, fans are eager to know about her life beyond the television screen. This is why, we bring 7 lesser-known facts about the actress that will blow the readers’ mind.

7 lesser-known facts about Tejasswi Prakash

When Tejasswi was trolled after winning Bigg Boss 15

Tejasswi Prakash lifted the winner’s trophy of the thirteenth season of the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss. However, after months of controversies, drama, fights, and entertainment, there was no relief for Tejasswi as the actress was brutally trolled as soon as she stepped out of the Bigg Boss house. It was very evident that viewers of the show were unhappy with the result. Not just viewers, but other participants were vocal about how Tejasswi was not the ‘deserving winner.’ Pratik Sehajpal, who ended up as the first runner-up was hailed by everyone as the deserving winner.

Gauahar Khan wrote, “LoL!!! The silence in the studio at the announcement said it all. #bb15 there is only one deserving winner, n the world saw him shine. #PratikSehajpaI you won hearts . Every single guest who went in , you were their fave, the public loves you.” Even Karan Kundrra tweeted, “A big big biggggg thank you to each and everyone of you for all the love and support and kindness that you showered on me throughout my journey.. sorry for the late tweet.. Lost faith in a lot of things today but hopefully not in myself.. you’ve stood by me like a rock.”

How a controversy helped Tejasswi land up a Rohit Shetty film

Tejasswi was paired opposite a young boy in the 2017 show Pehredaar Piya Ki which received backlash from viewers. It showed Tejasswi getting married to a 9-year-old. Due to the immense criticisms, the makers had to hold the show and introduced a leap of the male actor. However, this is a classic example that everything happens for a reason. Tejasswi had shared that the show helped her to get noticed and opened more doors for her. In fact, this is how she landed up in a Rohit Shetty film!

Tejasswi is also an engineer

It might come as a surprise to Tejasswi’s fans that she holds a degree in Electronics and Telecommunications from Mumbai University. The actress left engineering to try her luck in acting. She has talked about her educational background several times in interviews and how she always had a plan B in case acting didn’t work out for her.

Tejasswi’s first TV role

The actress has been acting since a very young age. In a recent interview, she shared that she had gone to give an audition with her mom just to try her luck and to her surprise, she got selected. Since the pay was well, she took up the offer. Her first acting was at the age of 19 when she appeared in the show 2612. She essayed the role of Rashmi Bhargava and there has been no looking back for the actress since then.

However, it was her role as Ragini in Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur that made Tejasswi a popular name in the television industry.

Tejasswi can speak Arabic

There has been confusion that Tejasswi was born in UAE. However, recently, in a recent interview, the actress stated it is not true. She was born in India and moved to UAE as an infant. She completed her schooling there before coming to Mumbai for higher studies. In the same interview, she revealed that she can speak a little Arabic. Well, the Naagin actress is full of surprises.

Tejasswi is a Chelsea fan

Chelsea fans unite to show love for Tejasswi because this fact is about to blow your mind. Although not a sports person, Tejasswi loves football and is a Chelsea fan. The actress also played basketball in college.

A look into Tejasswi’s fortune

Tejasswi is not just one of the most popular actresses, but also one of the highest-paid actresses. From featuring in hit television dramas, and participating in reality shows, to brand collaboration and public appearances, Tejasswi has built a fortune for herself at the age of 29. When she won the Bigg Boss 15, she took home a cash prize of Rs. 40 lakhs. Besides the winning prize, she earned Rs. 10 lakhs per week as a contestant. She is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin 6, for which Tejasswi charges Rs. 2 lakhs per episode. For sponsored posts on social media, the actress charges anywhere around Rs. 10-15 lakhs per post. Last year, Tejasswi bought a lavish home in Dubai.

