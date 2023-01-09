PICS: Jhanak Shukla gets engaged; Here are 10 lesser-known facts about Karishma Kaa Karishma child actress

Karishma Kaa Karishma child actress Jhanak Shukla needs no introduction! The actress won millions of hearts with her acting mettle in this hit show and became a household name. At a very young age, Jhanak was already known as one of the top child actresses in the show biz world. She starred in numerous films and shows and gained immense popularity. Now, Jhanak Shukla is in the headlines owing to special news regarding her personal life. Jhanak is now engaged to her boyfriend, Swapnil Suryawanshi.

On January 8, Jhanak Shukla (26) took to her social media handle and surprised her followers by sharing a few pictures of her Roka ceremony with her long-time boyfriend, Swapnil Suryawanshi. Sharing a few photos with her family from the Roka ceremony, Jhanak wrote, "Finally making it official! Roka ho Gaya." Jhanak was dressed in a red and yellow suit, whereas Swapnil wore a kurta and pajama for their special day.

Take a look at Jhanak's post:

Jhanak's mother and actress Supriya Raina Shukla also shared a few pictures from Jhanak's Roka ceremony and penned a long message with her post. Supriya Raina Shukla wrote, "Mere ghar aayi ek nanhi pari....Family becomes big by god's grace... as swapnil n his parents are family now...Roka ceremony at home.. With love n blessings.. Thank you God. With blessings of our elders showering their love for Us from up above... Our children r blessed sharing this special moments with my friends.. My insta family.. All of u who hav been loving me n wish the best for me n my family...Show main apni betiyon ke rishte kare hain.. Ab jhanak ki baari aayi.. Luv u princu.. N swapya."

As soon as Jhanak's pictures were up on the social media networking site, friends and fans flooded Jhanak's photos with their congratulatory messages. Kanwar Dhillon wrote, "Congratulations!! God bless you both @jhanakshukla", Sriti Jha wrote, "Congratulations", Avika Gor wrote, "Congratulations" Mugdha Chaphekar wrote, "Congratulations" and many other celebs penned congratulatory wishes for the newly engaged couple.

Several celebs also dropped congratulatory messages on Supriya Raina Shukla's post and wished the Jhanak and Swapnil. Shraddha Arya wrote, "Congratulations Maa, Beti & Fam .. this is such happy news. Lots of love Jhanak", Ruhi Chaturvedi commented, "Congratulations guys...", Pooja Banerjii also wrote, "Awww congratulations Ma’am to you and your family. Best wishes to the new couple", and many more penned lovely messages.

Though Jhanak has been missing from the screens for a while now, Jhanak still maintained an active social media presence and stayed connected to her fans. As the actress has stepped into a new phase of her life, we bring you some lesser-known facts about Jhanak that her fans might want to know.

Here are 10 lesser-known facts about Jhanak Shukla:

Jhanak Shukla was born on 24 January 1996 in Delhi, India. She is the daughter of Hari Shukla (documentary filmmaker) and Supriya Shukla (actress). Jhanak has a younger sister Damia Shukla.

Speaking about her education, Jhanak Shukla pursued a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Bhavans College, Mumbai. After this, Jhanak completed her Masters of Business Administration (MBA) at NMIMS Global, Mumbai, and earned a master's degree in Ancient Indian history research. She even completed her MA in Archaeology from Deccan College Post-Graudate and Research Institute.

Not many know, but Jhanak also featured in a Malayalam serial titled Aalipazham in 2002. Jhanak played the role of a dumb girl in this Malayalam series, and it was shot in Trivandrum.

Jhanak was only four years old when she walked the ramp of Aquafina.

Jhanak even worked on a music video with the Parikrama band.

In 2006, Jhanak made her Hollywood debut with the film One Night with the King.

In 2012, Jhanak played a small role in an episode of a reality-based crime thriller show, 'Gumrah: End of Innocence.'

In 2019, Jhanak appeared in four short films Bol Ke Lab Azaad Hain Tere, Father's Day Tribute, Main Hoon Main, and U-Turn. These short films were produced and directed by her parents, Haril Shukla and Surpiya Shukla.

In February 2022, Jhanak began working as an Art Gallery Manager at Fidelitus Gallery in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and worked there till May 2022.

Jhanak Shukla (26) is a lifestyle blogger. In July 2022, she founded her own venture named, 'Roomaal', which produces and sells handkerchiefs, organic soaps, quirky bookmarks, and face masks.

Jhanak Shukla's career:

Jhanak Shukla started her acting career after featuring in the hit show Son Pari and essayed the role of Princy. She was a part of the show from 2000 to 2004. She then starred in the most talked about show Karishma Kaa Karishma and was a part of the show from 2003 to 2004. She even starred in another hit show Hatim from 2003 to 2004. In 2003, Jhanak Shukla made her Bollywood debut with the film Kal Ho Na Ho, which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Preity Zinta in lead roles. Jhanak essayed the role of Gia Kapur in the film and was loved by the audience. Jhanak also starred in Rajit Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Irrfan Khan's film Deadline: Sirf 24 Ghante in 2006. Jhanak essayed the role of Anishka Goenka, who was a kidnapped daughter of Rajit Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma.

However, after gaining immense success, Jhanak chose to take a break from acting at the age of 15 and decided to concentrate on her studies. In an old interview with a publication, Jhanak confessed that her parents wanted to finish her graduation and then pursue a profession that interested her. Thus, the actress left acting mid-way to focus on her studies.