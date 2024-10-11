Bigg Boss 18 Promo: Krushna, Bharti, Sudesh bring laughs; Mallika Sherawat, Triptii Dimri, Rajkummar Rao join first Weekend Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 18, which kicked off on October 6, is leaving no stone unturned to entertain the viewers. With new formats and constant drama, the season promises to be an exciting one. This weekend will be the first Weekend Ka Vaar inside the house and to surprise the contestants, Laughter Chef’s Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri and Bharti Singh will join Salman Khan. It’s going to be a star-studded night as a few Bollywood actors will also grace the show.

The latest promo, shared by Colors TV on Instagram, shows Salman Khan teasing the audience: “Kya hoga fusion mein jab aapke favorite show Bigg Boss mein lagega tadka?” The clip then shows Bharti Singh inside the Bigg Boss 18 house, with Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri performing stand-up comedy.

Krushna Abhishek, known from The Great Indian Kapil Show, quips, “Bigg Boss mein aana asaan nahi hain boss (It’s not easy to come to Bigg Boss),” as contestants like Chaahat Panday and Karan Veer Mehra laugh and cheer.

Check out the Bigg Boss 18 promo here:

The promo also shows Bollywood star Mallika Sherawat sharing the stage with host Salman Khan along with Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri. The Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video pair will be there to promote their film, which released today (October 11). This weekend will be the first Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 18. Viewers are eager to see if Salman Khan addresses the recent conflicts inside the house.

This week, Rajat Dalal got into arguments with Tajinder Bagga and Shilpa Shirodkar. Also, Gunratan Sadavarte refused to obey Bigg Boss's order and didn't go to the jail, so Hema Sharma and Bagga are still locked inside.

Meanwhile, talking about Bigg Boss 18, the contestants of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show are Karan Veer Mehra, Shrutika Arjun, Hema Sharma, Alice Kaushik, Sara Arfeen Khan, Arfeen Khan, Shilpa Shirodkar, Shehzada Dhami, Chaahat Pandey, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Nyrraa Banerjii, Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang, Muskan Bamne, Gunratna Sadavarte, Tajinder Singh Bagga, Hema Sharma and a donkey called Gadharaj.

