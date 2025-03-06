Bigg Boss OTT 3's Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik's 2-year-old boy Zaid diagnosed with serious illness; Payal Malik breaks down

Armaan Malik, Payal Malik, and Kritika Malik, who participated in Bigg Boss OTT 3 , are currently facing one of the most emotionally challenging phases of their lives. In a recent vlog, the YouTubers shared that their two-year-old son, Zaid, has been diagnosed with rickets. They broke down in tears while expressing their concerns for their little one.

In the vlog, Kritika Malik explained that she had taken Zaid for scans. After receiving the reports, she was devastated to learn that her son had rickets. Rickets is a bone disease that causes soft, weak bones in children, usually resulting from a deficiency of vitamin D, calcium, or phosphorus.

Kritika expressed her sorrow, revealing that her son's health was not improving. She also expressed concern about the negative comments they receive online. She shared that doctors had suspected Zaid might have rickets, and the test results confirmed the diagnosis.

Payal Malik also tearfully urged trolls not to target their child. She mentioned that just last month, Zaid's reports had indicated he was healthy, but the latest tests confirmed the illness.

Payal said, "Baddua patthar ko bhi faad deti hai. Yeh baat bilkul sahi hai. Humare bachon ko baddua mat diya karo." (Curses can even crack a rock, and this is true. Please don’t curse our children.)

Later, Kritika explained that Zaid was fine when he was 19 months old, but he was diagnosed with rickets at age two following the latest scans. She broke down again after spending time with her son, showering him with love.

In their latest vlog, Kritika and Payal took Zaid to the hospital for blood tests. Kritika and Armaan Malik condemned trolls who called their son "mentally ill." While Armaan noted that Kritika was deeply affected by the trolls, Kritika expressed her frustration but reassured everyone that the doctor had assured them his condition would improve.

Since the heartbreaking diagnosis, the Malik family has been struggling with emotional distress. Kritika and Payal could not stop crying after learning about Zaid’s condition.

For those unaware, Kritika Malik and Armaan Malik welcomed Zaid on April 6, 2023.

While Armaan, Kritika, and Payal were already famous, they became household names after their stint on Bigg Boss OTT Season 3.