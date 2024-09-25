Tanya Abrol, who worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Chak De India, has made a surprising entry in the TV series Badall Pe Paon Hai, starring Amandeep Sidhu as Baani and Akash Ahuja as her husband, Rajat. In a recent interview with Times Now, Tanya opened up about her character in the show and sweet moments with SRK on the sets of their film.

Recalling special moments with Shah Rukh Khan, she shared that during a shoot, they weren’t allowed to bring food onto the turf due to strict rules, and she was feeling really hungry. Shah Rukh Khan discreetly got some cashews in his pocket for her.

Tanya said, “I was like, ‘Aap to star ho hum naye hai hume daant padegi production house se.' He is very down to earth. (You are a star, and we are new; we will get scolded by the production house.)”

When asked if she feels people only recognize her for Chak De India despite her extensive work, Tanya responded that this isn't the case. The actress added that people know her for all the projects she has done. She cited examples of TV shows like Best of Luck Nikki and CID.

When asked if she’s still in touch with Shah Rukh Khan, Tanya said she is not. However, she did say that whenever they meet at events or promotions, he being ‘kind’ asks her, “Yaha kya kar rahi hai? (What are you doing here?)”

When asked about playing Balbir Kaur in Chak De India and if she considers the film a blessing, Tanya Abrol responded, "Of course I do." She recalled her first day on the set of the new show, where the actor playing Swati (Bani's mom) introduced her to her parents.

They approached Tanya and mentioned that they had watched her film more than 100 times. She added that people also remembered her character and acknowledged that sometimes she faced issues with being typecast but was okay with it.

Finally, she expressed her close bond with the cast of Chak De India, stating that she no longer considers them just friends; they are family to her.

Tanya Abrol, known for her role as Balbir, joins the cast as Lali, the new housekeeper in the Khanna household. However, Lali is far from your typical maid, and her presence is set to shake things up for the Aroras.

