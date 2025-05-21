Dipika Kakar's latest health update: Shoaib Ibrahim reveals surgery is being scheduled to remove tumor

On May 16, Shoaib Ibrahim shared Dipika Kakar's shocking health update with fans through his vlog. He disclosed that Dipika has been diagnosed with a tennis ball-sized tumor in her left liver, and the actress was supposed to undergo surgery for the removal of this. Now, Shoaib has given a new update about her health in his latest vlog. Here, he disclosed that the actress is hospitalized because of a high fever.

Shoaib Ibrahim uploaded a new vlog giving an update about Dipika Kakar's health. He added, "We are in the hospital. Dipika is admitted. Abhi tak surgery nahi hui hai (Surgery is not done yet)." He explained how he had visited Kokilaben Hospital a day after he disclosed about Dipika's tumor through his vlog.

The actor revealed that after doing the tests, they returned home. As Dipika Kakar started weaning and stopped breastfeeding Ruhaan, Shoaib shared, "Ussi waqt se hi usko itna zayda pain ho gaya ki uss vajese usko fever aaya. Aur voh fever kab voh flow mai convert ho gaya, bohot zyada uski halat kharab hui thi. Pain that plus fever bohot tha (Since then she suffered pain and got fever. The fever was very high. She was in extreme pain)."

Shoaib Ibrahim revealed that Dipika got a fever after visiting the surgeon on May 16. He revealed that on May 17, she had a 103.9 fever all night, which was not reducing. Despite giving medicines, Dipika's fever cooled down early morning, but she got a fever again after a few hours.

Due to this, the Sasural Simar Ka actor disclosed that on May 25, Dipika was hospitalized in Kokilaben Hospital. Giving an update on her fever, he shared that since May 26, Dipika hasn't had a fever. Shoaib said that due to this fever, Dipika's tests remained pending. However, the actor said that today (May 21), Dipika's PET scan was done, and they would receive the report by tomorrow.

He continued, "Tumor toh hai. Usko toh nikalna hai. Surgery karna hai, mandatory hai. Bas ab wait kar rahe hai ki aaj ki PET scan ki report aa jaaye. Iska congestion joh hai chest mai voh khatam ho, nose joh block hai voh khatam ho uske baad hi voh surgery plan kar rahe sakte (Tumor is there. It has to be removed. Surgery is mandatory. We are waiting for the PET scan report. Her congestion in the chest should go, nose shouldn't be blocked, after which they can plan the surgery)."

Shoaib even shared that the doctors said the surgery can be done next week, but it's not yet confirmed. He even spoke about their son Ruhaan and shared that Dipika stopped breastfeeding him, so he cried for a day, but has been doing well after that. Shoaib revealed that Ruhaan asks for milk sometimes, but then realises about Dipika's condition. He thanked everyone for praying for Dipika.

Pinkvilla team prays for Dipika Kakar's speedy recovery!

